Craft Beer Market 2020 is predicted to rise with a CAGR of XX% by 2026 | Including Various Factors like Top Manufacturers, Market Size & Growth, Product Type, Focused Application

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Budweiser

Yuengling

The Boston Beer

Sierra Nevada

New Belgium Brewing

Gambrinus

Lagunitas

Bell’s Brewery

Deschutes

Stone Brewery

Firestone Walker Brewing

Brooklyn Brewery

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Founders Brewing

SweetWater Brewing

Analysis of the Market: “

Craft beer – what used to be referred to as ‘micro-brewed’ or ’boutique’ beer – took its modern roots in the United States around thirty years ago as a new breed of keen brewers rediscovered lost styles and interesting, flavoursome brews. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan and Scandinavia and pockets of Europe are today leading the charge, providing alternatives to the traditional Euro-style lagers.

Craft beer is fetching higher sales than traditional beer due to endeavors from local and international brewers that are expanding their distribution network and at the same time offering exciting new flavors and tastes. The rising consumer preference for low alcohol by volume (ABV) beer is fueling the growth of the global craft beer market.

Consumers are increasingly preferring new styles and flavors of craft beer thus boosting its marketability. With the use of premium quality raw materials and advanced brewing techniques, major chunk of beer consumers have been successfully diverted to craft beer segment from mainstream beer.

The craft beer industry is majorly driven by its Premiumization aspect, wherein the consumers willingly pay higher prices for craft beer than its traditional counterparts due to its exotic flavor profile and convenience of making. Thus, higher margins associated with craft beer fetches higher profitability.

The global Craft Beer market is valued at considerable rate by the end of 2026, growing at a steady rate of CAGR during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Craft Beer volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Craft Beer market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

Craft Beer Market Breakdown by Types:

Ales

Lagers

Craft Beer Market Breakdown by Application:

Bar

Food Service

Retail

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14843790

