Impact of COVID-19 on Greeting Cards Market Demand and Upcoming Update Analysis by Key Players like Hallmark Cards, Card Factory, Avanti Press, Herbert Walkers Ltd and More

Greeting cards are pieces of paper or cardboard upon which photos, drawings, and a verse of cheer, greeting, celebration, condolence, etc. have been printed or engraved. Greeting cards are decorated with a variety of images and include messages to appeal to diverse audiences, sentiment, and occasion to be remembered. Greeting cards are low cost impulse purchase products that are being purchased on a daily basis. Around the world, greeting cards are used to celebrate everything from birthdays to Valentine?s Day. Greeting cards keep people personally connected.

The USA will lead the global market for Greeting Cards during the forecast period. This region accounts for the largest global market share and is followed by the UK. There is an ingrained culture of sending greeting cards in the UK, with estimates suggesting an average of approximately 24 cards sent per person each year, of which on average 17 are single greeting cards. Card purchasing is occasion-driven, focused around key events (e.g. birthdays, anniversaries and seasons such as Christmas). A person?s age and stage of life are major drivers of their propensity to purchase greeting cards, with purchasing levels significantly higher in older consumers and those with families. The evidence suggests that card purchasing behavior is broadly stable across generations but with an increase in the number of cards purchased by 18 to 34 year olds. This, when combined with both a growing and ageing UK population, is an encouraging indication of the ongoing sustainability of the card market in the UK and is something we will continue to monitor.

However, considering the changes in the exchange rate of the British pound and the US dollar, the UK market experienced a slight decline in 2017.

Of the major players of the Greeting Cards market, Hallmark Cards maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Hallmark Cards accounted for 29.247% of the Global Greeting Cards market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 22.368%, 5.144% including American Greetings and Card Factory.

The worldwide market for Greeting Cards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Greeting Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Hallmark Cards

*American Greetings

*Card Factory

*Schurman Retail Group

*CSS Industries Inc.

*Avanti Press

*Simon Elvin

*Myron Manufacturing Corp.

*Moo

*Herbert Walkers Ltd

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Seasonal Greeting Cards, Every Day Greeting Cards

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Business Cards, Personal Cards

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Greeting Cards product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Greeting Cards, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Greeting Cards in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Greeting Cards competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Greeting Cards breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Greeting Cards market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Greeting Cards sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

