Solvent Naphtha Market 2020 is Expected to Surge with XX% CAGR by 2026 | Consumer research, Market Size & Growth, Report Covering Major Key Points Like – Business outlook, Key players

Solvent Naphtha Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Solvent Naphtha Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Solvent Naphtha industry. Both established and new players in Solvent Naphtha industries can use the report to understand the Solvent Naphtha market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Shell

ExxonMobil

Total

Chevron Phillips

SK

Calumet

Idemitsu

BP

DowDuPont

Citgo

Reliance

KAPCO

Mitsubishi

CEPSA

Ganga Rasayanie

JX Nippon Oil & Energy

Neste

CPC

Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils

Sinopec

CNPC

Jiangsu Hualun

Changshu Alliance Chemical

Suzhou Jiutai

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14843852

Analysis of the Market: “

Solvent naphtha, which are composed of a mixture of hydrocarbons, are used in a variety of application areas and are incorporated in great number of formulated chemical products, including: architectural paints and protective coatings; printing inks and printing press cleaners; other cleaing compounds; pesticides; degreasing formulations; and household products. Solvent naphtha is a general term as each refinery produces its own naphtha with unique initial and final boiling points and other physical and composition characteristics.

USA is the leading supplier of solvent naphtha, the production of which reached 1817 K MT in 2017, accounting for about 24.71% of the total global market. China, Europe, and Northeast Asia are also important supply region of solvent. Generally, the supply and demand of solvent naphtha has been stable in the global market, despite the dramatic decrease of supply in China. Despite the global economic recovery and the improvement in downstream demand, the China solvent naphtha industry is still overcapacity. And the increasingly stricter environment requirement and higher consumption tax also restrict the development of the industry. Some companies were forced to cut back production even close down some manufacturing bases. Sinopec and CNPC has sharply decreased the supply volume of solvent naphtha during the past 5 years.

The top players cover Shell, ExxonMobil, Total, Chevron Phillips and SK etc., which are playing important roles in global Solvent Naphtha market. The Top 3 players in global market was 30.53% in 2017, while the share of top 5 players was 38.24%. The market is fragmented, also each owns a broad product portfolio. Except policy affect, downstream demand is the key influence factor to the market.

Paints & Coatings accounted for the largest market with about 27.51% of the global consumption for solvent naphtha in 2017. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period. With over 16.56% share of in the solvent naphtha market, Rubber & Resin was the second largest application market in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.14%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

In recent years, sharp fluctuations of oil prices on the international market have affected the development of the world economy. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of solvent naphtha is also unstable. In the next few years, we predict that price will increase as the cost of crude oil has been hiking. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solvent Naphtha Market

The global Solvent Naphtha market is valued at 8028.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 11570 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Solvent Naphtha Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

”

Solvent Naphtha Market Breakdown by Types:

Paraffin Solvent

CycloParaffin Solvent

C9 Solvent

C10 Solvent

Other

Solvent Naphtha Market Breakdown by Application:

Paints & Coatings

Agro Chemicals

Rubber & Resin

Printing Inks

Industrial Cleaning

Other

Critical highlights covered in the Global Solvent Naphtha market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Solvent Naphtha market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

The information available in the Solvent Naphtha Market report is segmented for proper understanding. The Table of contents contains Market outline, Market characteristics, Market segmentation analysis, Market sizing, customer landscape & Regional landscape. For further improving the understand ability various exhibits (Tabular Data & Pie Charts) has also been used in the Solvent Naphtha Market report.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14843852

Reasons for Buy Solvent Naphtha Market Report: –

This report gives precise analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It gives progressive lookout of different factors driving or operating or regulating market growth.

It provides future growth on the basis of assessment of five-year forecast report.

It gives a technological growth map over time to recognize understand the industry growth rate.

The report helps in understanding the significant product components and their future.

In the end, Solvent Naphtha Industry report provides the main region, market conditions with the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. This report also Present new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Contact Us:

Name: Mr. Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 360 Market Updates

Phone: +14242530807 / + 44 20 3239 8187

Global Mitiglinide Calcium Hydrate (CAS 207844-01-7) Market Size in 2020 (New Report): Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application, Showing Impressive Growth by 2026

Global Fluorspar Acid Grade Market Size in 2020 (New Report): Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application, Top Countries Analysis & Top manufacturers,Showing Impressive Growth by 2026

Global eSports Betting Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Share, and consumption by Regional data, Investigation and Growth, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Garden Tools Market 2020 Top Companies report covers, Industry Outlook, Top Countries Analysis & Top manufacturers Opportunities and Market Share, Demand Forecast to 2026

Global English Language Learning Market Size Top manufacturers Entry, Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Growth, Trends, Showing Impressive Growth by 2024