Man-made Vascular Graft Market 2020 is predicted to rise with a CAGR of XX% by 2026 | Including Growth Prospect, Market Size & Growth, Key Vendors, Top most Regions

Getinge

Bard PV

Terumo

W. L. Gore

JUNKEN MEDICAL

B.Braun

LeMaitre Vascular

Suokang

Chest Medical

Man-made Vascular Grafts are used to replace, bypass or maintain function of damaged, occluded or diseased blood vessels in small, medium and large diameter.

Key factors attributing to its rapid growth include rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, and cardiac aneurysms. Meanwhile, aneurysum, vascular occlusion and some other diseases are all drive the demand of vascular graft. However, the technology of some special material vascular graft is not mature.

The global Man-made Vascular Graft market is valued at 891.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1258.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Man-made Vascular Graft volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Man-made Vascular Graft market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan

Man-made Vascular Graft Market Breakdown by Types:

EPTFE Man-made Vascular Graft

Polyester Man-made Vascular Graft

PTFE Man-made Vascular Graft

Man-made Vascular Graft Market Breakdown by Application:

Cardiovascular diseases

Aneurysm

Vascular occlusion

