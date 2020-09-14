Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2020 is predicted to rise with a CAGR of XX% by 2026 | Including Various Factors like Top Manufacturers, Market Size & Growth, Product Type, Focused Application

Radiopharmaceuticals Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Radiopharmaceuticals Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Radiopharmaceuticals industry. Both established and new players in Radiopharmaceuticals industries can use the report to understand the Radiopharmaceuticals market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Nordion

Triad Isotopes

Lantheus

IBA Group

GE Healthcare

China Isotope & Radiation

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

Advanced Accelerator Applications

SIEMENS

Dongcheng

Navidea

Analysis of the Market: “

Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

In the last several years, global market of Radiopharmaceuticals developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 8.02% for the sales. In 2016, global revenue of Radiopharmaceuticals is nearly 4546 M USD; the sale is about 130 M Dose.

The global Radiopharmaceuticals market is valued at 5762.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 9934.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Radiopharmaceuticals volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Radiopharmaceuticals market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

”

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Breakdown by Types:

Diagnostic Radioisotopes

Therapeutic Radioisotopes

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Breakdown by Application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

