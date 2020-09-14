Direct-Fed Microbials Market 2020 to Expand at a CAGR of XX% by 2026: Complete Market Analysis by Growth Opportunities, Market Size & Growth, Demand, Production

Direct-Fed Microbials Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Direct-Fed Microbials Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Direct-Fed Microbials industry. Both established and new players in Direct-Fed Microbials industries can use the report to understand the Direct-Fed Microbials market.

Asahi Calpis Wellness

JBS United

Adisseo (Novozymes)

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DowDuPont

Baolai-leelai

Evonik Industries AG

Chr. Hansen

Biomin Holding GmbH

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Lallemand

Kemin Industries

Nutraferma

Novus International

Bentoli

Bio-Vet

Biowish Technologies

Direct fed microbials (or probiotics) refer to living organisms and should not be confused with prebiotics, compounds that promote the growth of gut bacteria (e.g., yeast culture, oligosaccharides) but are not living organisms. It is believed that gut bacteria have requirements for specific nutrients that may not be adequately provided by the animal’s diet. Therefore, feeding these nutrients may promote the growth of gut bacteria, thereby improving the microbial profile in the gut.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Direct-Fed Microbials market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Direct-Fed Microbials in 2017.

In the industry, JBS United profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Asahi Calpis Wellness and Koninklijke DSM N.V. ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.51% and 12.10% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

In 2019, the global Direct-Fed Microbials market size was USD 1113.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 1931.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

Direct-Fed Microbials market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct-Fed Microbials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Direct-Fed Microbials market is segmented into Viable Bacteria ≤1000 million CFU/g, Viable Bacteria 1000-5000 million CFU/g, Viable Bacteria ≥5000 million CFU/g, etc.

Segment by Application, the Direct-Fed Microbials market is segmented into Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Direct-Fed Microbials market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Direct-Fed Microbials market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Direct-Fed Microbials Market Share Analysis

Direct-Fed Microbials market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Direct-Fed Microbials business, the date to enter into the Direct-Fed Microbials market, Direct-Fed Microbials product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Asahi Calpis Wellness, JBS United, Adisseo (Novozymes), Koninklijke DSM N.V., DowDuPont, Baolai-leelai, Evonik Industries AG, Chr. Hansen, Biomin Holding GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lallemand, Kemin Industries, Nutraferma, Novus International, Bentoli, Bio-Vet, Biowish Technologies, etc.

This report focuses on the global Direct-Fed Microbials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct-Fed Microbials development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Viable Bacteria ≤1000 million CFU/g

Viable Bacteria 1000-5000 million CFU/g

Viable Bacteria ≥5000 million CFU/g

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquatic Animals

Others

