Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2020-2026 | XX% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years, Predicts Market Research Future Including – Market Size & Growth, Key Vendors, Product Type, Major Application, Key Regions

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Labcorp

IQVIA

Syneos Health

Parexel

PRA

PPD

CRL

ICON

Wuxi Apptec

Medpace Holdings

Analysis of the Market:

Contract research organization (CRO) provide clinical trial and other research support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and also serve government institutions, foundations and universities.

CROs provide drug development services, regulatory and scientific support, and infrastructure and staffing support to provide their clients with the flexibility to supplement their in-house capabilities or to provide a fully outsourced solution. The CRO industry has grown from providing limited clinical trial services in the 1970s to a full service industry characterized by broad relationships with clients and by service offerings that encompass the entire drug development process. Today, CROs provide a comprehensive range of clinical services, including protocol design and management and monitoring of Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials, data management, laboratory testing, medical and safety reviews and statistical analysis. In addition, CROs provide services that generate high quality and timely data in support of applications for regulatory approval of new drugs or reformulations of existing drugs as well as new and existing marketing claims. CROs leverage selected information technologies and procedures to efficiently capture, manage and analyze the large streams of data generated during a clinical trial.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market

In 2019, the global Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size was USD 59370 million and it is expected to reach USD 127440 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Scope and Market Size

Contract Research Organization (CRO) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Contract Research Organization (CRO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market is segmented into Preclinical CRO, Clinical Trial CRO, etc.

Segment by Application, the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology, Medical Device Industry, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Contract Research Organization (CRO) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Share Analysis

Contract Research Organization (CRO) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Contract Research Organization (CRO) business, the date to enter into the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market, Contract Research Organization (CRO) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Labcorp, IQVIA, Syneos Health, Parexel, PRA, PPD, CRL, ICON, Wuxi Apptec, Medpace Holdings, etc.

This report focuses on the global Contract Research Organization (CRO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Research Organization (CRO) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

”

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Breakdown by Types:

Preclinical CRO

Clinical Trial CRO

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Breakdown by Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology

Medical Device Industry

Others

Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

