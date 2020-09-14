Electronic Flight Bag Market 2020 is predicted to rise with a CAGR of XX% by 2026 | Industrial Analysis According to Revenue, Market Share, Market Size & Growth, Leading Investors

Electronic Flight Bag Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Electronic Flight Bag Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Electronic Flight Bag industry. Both established and new players in Electronic Flight Bag industries can use the report to understand the Electronic Flight Bag market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

UTC Aerospace Systems

International Flight Support (IFS)

Astronautics

Boeing

CMC Electronics

NavAero

Airbus

ROCKWELL COLLINS

L-3 Communications Holdings

Teledyne Controls

Thales

DAC International

Lufthansa Systems

FLIGHTMAN

Analysis of the Market:

An Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) is a device that allows flight crews to perform a variety of functions that were traditionally accomplished by using paper references. In its simplest form, an EFB can perform basic flight planning calculations and display a variety of digital documentation, including navigational charts, operations manuals, and aircraft checklists.

An EFB uses software on a Windows Surface, iPad or other portable device, or on a device installed in the aircraft cockpit, to deliver a range of functions to the pilot that would previously have been in paper format.

The software is the most important part of an EFB device, and the hardware is relatively produced. Currently most of the hardware is Apple iPad or Microsoft‘s Surface. So in this report, we analyze and research the software of electronic flight bag system. The sales are for software installed capacity and sales revenue is only the software of flight bag system.

Much more companies getting into the electronic flight bags industry and the market are much scattered. Key players in electronic flight bags market include UTC Aerospace Systems, International Flight Support (IFS), Astronautics, Boeing, and CMC Electronics, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Flight Bag Market

In 2019, the global Electronic Flight Bag market size was USD 2063 million and it is expected to reach USD 6328.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 17.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Electronic Flight Bag Scope and Market Size

Electronic Flight Bag market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Flight Bag market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electronic Flight Bag market is segmented into Portable EFB, Installed EFB, etc.

Segment by Application, the Electronic Flight Bag market is segmented into Commercial, Military, Personal, Air Transport, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electronic Flight Bag market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electronic Flight Bag market report are North America, Europe and China, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Flight Bag Market Share Analysis

Electronic Flight Bag market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Electronic Flight Bag business, the date to enter into the Electronic Flight Bag market, Electronic Flight Bag product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include UTC Aerospace Systems, International Flight Support (IFS), Astronautics, Boeing, CMC Electronics, NavAero, Airbus, ROCKWELL COLLINS, L-3 Communications Holdings, Teledyne Controls, Thales, DAC International, Lufthansa Systems, FLIGHTMAN, etc.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Flight Bag status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Flight Bag development in North America, Europe and China.



Electronic Flight Bag Market Breakdown by Types:

Portable EFB

Installed EFB

Electronic Flight Bag Market Breakdown by Application:

Commercial

Military

Personal

Air Transport

Critical highlights covered in the Global Electronic Flight Bag market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Electronic Flight Bag market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

The information available in the Electronic Flight Bag Market report is segmented for proper understanding. The Table of contents contains Market outline, Market characteristics, Market segmentation analysis, Market sizing, customer landscape & Regional landscape. For further improving the understand ability various exhibits (Tabular Data & Pie Charts) has also been used in the Electronic Flight Bag Market report.

