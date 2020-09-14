Business Intelligence Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2026

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Business Intelligence Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Business Intelligence Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Business Intelligence Market over the period 2019-2026.

The emergence of Big Data and the growing need to make critical business decisions within a compressed time-period, business intelligence (BI) and analytics have gained market share in the last decade. Research suggests that this trend will increase steadily with time, the advancement of technology, and growing investments. Business Intelligence (BI) is a set of methodologies, processes, architecture designed, and technologies which can transform raw input facts into useful and meaningful information which can be used to allow more effective tactical, strategic, and operational insights and aid in decision-making.

We realize that the rise of an analytics-driven industry isn’t exactly breaking news these days, but you may be wondering what these forecasts can mean for you and your business. With BI software leading the way in helping businesses make better-informed decisions, here are a few points worth noting, based on new market insights and input from some key thought leaders in the BI space. Let’s take a closer look at the BI market and what you need to know to keep your business up to date with the trends this year.

The Business Intelligence market in North America is expected to hold the largest share by 2026 owing to its technical advancement in business management analytics for their sales, production, and innovation. Some of the major business intelligence software cover executive information systems, decision support systems, management information systems, geographic information systems, online analytical processing, multidimensional analysis, and customer relationship management. Most of the major players involved in the advancement of these systems are headquartered in North America. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the Business Intelligence market. Increasing technological advancement and increasing manufacturing segments in the respective countries has increased the demand for business intelligence in the Asia Pacific. Also, the increasing demand and market for IOT and big data have also provided a more accurate and reliable advantage to the business intelligence market.

The major players in the market are as follows:

IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle CorporationInformation , Builders, Pentaho (A Hitachi Company), Tableau Software, Sisense Inc., Microstrategy, Inc., Panorama.

Market Segmantation

Business Intelligence Market Research By Component

*Platform

*Software

*Services

By Data Type

*Unstructured

*Semi-structured

*Structured

By Service

*Managed services

*Professional services

oConsulting services

oDeployment and integration

oSupport and maintenance

By Application

*Predictive asset maintenance

*Fraud detection and security management

*Supply chain optimization

*Network management and optimization

*Workforce management

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

The Business Intelligence Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

ANSWERED TO THE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS :

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHAT ARE THE KEY SEGMENTS IN THE MARKET?

• By product type

• By End User/Applications

• By Technology

• By Region

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

• Market Growth Opportunities

• Leading Market Players

• Market Size and Growth Rate

• Market Growth Drivers

• Company Market Share

• Market Trends and Technological

The Business Intelligence Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Business Intelligence Market before evaluating its possibility.

