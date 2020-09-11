Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Top Manufacturers with Size, Share, Segments, Drivers and Challenges
Rising prevalence of various animal diseases is a key factor driving the Global “Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Size” says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal (Livestock, Companion), By Product (Instruments & Software, Kit & Reagents, Services), By Disease Indications (Infectious diseases, Respiratory diseases, Metabolic diseases), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques is expected to aid the growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market.
- Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH & Co KG,
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.,
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,
- VCA, Inc.,
- Novacyt Group,
- QIAGEN N.V.,
- HealthGene Corporation,
- Bioneer
Detailed Table of Content:
By Animal
- Livestock
- Companion
By Product
- Instruments & Software
- Kit & Reagents
- Services
- Others
By Disease Indications
- Infectious diseases
- Respiratory diseases
- Metabolic diseases
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
