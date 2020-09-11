The C-Arms Market should see a stand-out year in 2020 | Fortune Business Insights™
As chronic diseases become more widespread, the global C-arms market size is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights shares valuable market analysis in its report, titled “C-arms Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Size (Mini C-arms, Compact C-arms, Full-size C-arms, Others), By Application (Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Others), By Type (Fixed, Mobile), By Technology (Image Intensifiers, Flat Panel Detectors), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostics & Imaging Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report also incorporates a comprehensive evaluation of emerging market trends and factors that will impact the market.
Leading Players operating in the C-Arms Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation,
- General Electric Company,
- Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd.,
- Siemens AG,
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.,
- Carestream Health,
- Shimadzu Corporation,
- Segmentation of the Global C-arms Market
By Size
- Mini C-arms
- Compact C-arms
- Full-size C-arms
- Others
By Application
- Cardiology
- Urology
- Neurology
- Orthopaedics
- Others
By Type
- Fixed
- Mobile
By Technology
- Image Intensifiers
- Flat Panel Detectors
By End User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Diagnostics & Imaging Centres
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
