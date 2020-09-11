Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Global “Hydrogen Peroxide Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Hydrogen Peroxide market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Hydrogen Peroxide Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Hydrogen Peroxide market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Hydrogen Peroxide market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Hydrogen Peroxide market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Hydrogen Peroxide create from those of established entities?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Pulp and Paper Industry

– In the recent years, the demand for hydrogen peroxide in the pulp and paper industry has significantly grown, due to improved paper quality and increased yield of wood mass. In addition, hydrogen peroxide is used in eco-friendly bleach products, in order to remove chlorine compounds through bleaching processes.

– In the pulp and paper industry, hydrogen peroxide is mainly used for:

– Bleaching of wood pulp

– Bleaching of cellulose

– Recycling of waste paper (de-inking)

– Countries, such as China, the United States, India, etc., are the leading pulp and paper producing countries. The global production of pulp and paper is increasing constantly at a slow pace. Regions, like Asia-Pacific, are witnessing an increased volume of paper production, since the demand for packaging has increased, owing to the eco-friendly products and increasing sales of newspapers and books, due to the growing population in the region.

– The United States, Japan, and China are expected to hold the top three positions, respectively, in the paper and paperboard production, while North America heads the annual paper use, at 228.99 kg per person.

– The global paper and paperboard production capacity is increasing consistently, leading to a growth in the demand for pulp processing. This, in turn, is projected to increase the consumption of hydrogen peroxide.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is to hold considerable share of the market, with increasing consumption of hydrogen peroxide on large scale. China is the largest pulp and paper producing nation in the world, as a result of its large forest reserves (22.5% of the land area). The industry is modern and highly mechanized, and the labor is inexpensive. China is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for a major chunk of the chemicals produced, globally. The Indian paper industry has become more promising, as the domestic demand is on the rise. Increasing population, literacy rate, and improvements in the manufacturing sector are expected to augment the growth in the Indian paper industry. The focus of the paper industry is currently shifting toward more eco-friendly products and technologies. With the increasing demand for various chemicals globally, the demand for hydrogen peroxide from this sector is projected to grow during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand from the Paper and Pulp Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Consumption of Hydrogen Peroxide as Raw Material for Propylene Oxide Production (HPPO Process)

4.1.3 Environmental Laws and Regulations Favoring Hydrogen Peroxide over Other Disinfectants

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Health Hazards Associated with Long-term Exposure of Hydrogen Peroxide

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.5.1 Production Process

4.5.2 Technology Licensing and Patent Analysis

4.6 Trade Analysis

4.7 Price Index

4.8 Supply Scenario

4.9 Upcoming Projects

4.10 Regulatory Policies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Function

5.1.1 Disinfectant

5.1.2 Bleaching

5.1.3 Propellant

5.1.4 Oxidant

5.1.5 Other Product Functions

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Pulp and Paper

5.2.2 Chemical Synthesis

5.2.3 Wastewater Treatment

5.2.4 Mining

5.2.5 Food and Beverage

5.2.6 Cosmetics and Healthcare

5.2.7 Textiles

5.2.8 Electronics and Semiconductors

5.2.9 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Taiwan

5.3.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Nordic Countries

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis**

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd

7.4.2 Arkema Group

7.4.3 BASF SE

7.4.4 Chang Chun Group

7.4.5 DowDuPont

7.4.6 EkO Peroxide LLC (AkzoNobel NV)

7.4.7 Evonik Industries AG

7.4.8 Guangdong ZhongCheng Chemicals Inc. Ltd

7.4.9 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited

7.4.10 Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd

7.4.11 Kemira

7.4.12 Kingboard Holdings Limited

7.4.13 Merck KGaA

7.4.14 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

7.4.15 National Peroxide Ltd

7.4.16 PeroxyChem

7.4.17 Qingdao LaSheng Co. Ltd

7.4.18 Solvay

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8.1 Eco-friendly Alternative to Chlorine for Wastewater Treatment

8.2 Growth of the Electronic Industry in Developing Asian Countries

