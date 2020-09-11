Helicopter Simulator Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Helicopter Simulator Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Helicopter Simulator market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Helicopter Simulator Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Military Segment to Grow With the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

As of 2018, the military segment has the highest market share in helicopter simulator market, compared to commercial helicopter simulators. The higher share of the military segment is primarily attributed to the fact that the usage of helicopters in the military was a lot more compared to commercial purposes. Also, a larger number of helicopter pilots are trained for military helicopters compared to commercial helicopters. These are the main factors for the higher market share of the military segment. This segment is also projected to experience a higher growth rate during the forecast period. During the forecast period, it is projected that the demand for military rotorcraft pilots would increase due to a larger rotorcraft fleet expansion initiatives pipeline by varous militaries, which would help the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

North America was the Largest Market for Helicopter Simulators in 2018

North America is currently leading the market for helicopter simulators. This is due to the fact that the North American region has the largest military power in the world and thus have witnessed significant growth in deliveries of helicopter simulators for military applications. Also, the commercial helicopter fleet in the region is the highest in the world. These are the main reasons which have propelled the revenues in the region as of 2018. But the growth of this market is the highest in Asia-Pacific, due to increasing helicopter procurement, mainly for militaries, in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, helicopter accidents during training have become more in countries like India, which have made the countries to emphasize more on simulator-based training for helicopters.

Detailed TOC of Helicopter Simulator Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Commercial

5.1.2 Military

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 UK

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 UAE

5.2.5.3 South Africa

5.2.5.4 Qatar

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Collins Aerospace

6.2.2 FRASCA International Inc.

6.2.3 Textron Inc.

6.2.4 Indra Sistemas SA

6.2.5 Elite Simulation Solutions AG

6.2.6 Thales Group

6.2.7 FlightSafety International (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

6.2.8 L3 Technologies, Inc.

6.2.9 ATC Flight Simulator

6.2.10 Rheinmetall AG

6.2.11 FLYIT Simulators, Inc.

6.2.12 CAE

6.2.13 Airbus SE*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

