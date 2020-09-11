Wood Flooring Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Wood Flooring Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Wood Flooring market is provided detail in this report.

Key Market Trends:

Largest Engineered Wood Segment

Engineered wood demand is expected to remain high during the forecast period, as it is an apt alternative to concrete and hardwood. Engineered wood products are widely used by architects, builders, code officials, and building designers aware of energy-efficient framing practices that conserve energy, speed-up construction, cut labor cost, and reduce waste.

– The segment is expected to move at a higher pace in North America and Europe, owing to high disposable income and widespread awareness of the benefits of engineered wood among the populace.

– The engineered wooden floor segment contributed a large share of total revenue in 2017. One of the advantages of engineered wood products is that it can be designed as per the demand and custom specifications of the end user. Easy maintenance and uniqueness of colorful design are among other features, pushing the growth of the segment.

Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Grow at Highest Rate

Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a significant growth rate over the forecast period, led by rapid urbanization and resulting housing and real estate development; preference for tropical wood flooring in rich, beautiful and luxurious designs; launch of affordable engineered wood flooring solutions; and expanding middle class and their changing attitude towards flooring decors. The region is famous for tropical wood growing in rainforests and moist broadleaf forests such as Mahogany, Teak, Ebony, Rosewood, and Narra.

Detailed TOC of Wood Flooring Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Trends in the Wood Flooring Market

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the Wood Flooring Market

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8 E-commerce Impact on the Market

4.9 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Solid Wood

5.1.2 Engineered Wood

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 South America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Armstrong Flooring Inc.

6.1.2 Beaulieu International Group

6.1.3 Barlinek SA

6.1.4 Boral Limited

6.1.5 Brumark Corporation

6.1.6 Kahrs Holding AB

6.1.7 Mannington Mills Inc.

6.1.8 Mohawk Industries Inc.

6.1.9 Nature Home Holding Company Limited

6.1.10 Tarkett SA

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL WOOD FLOORING MARKET

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9 APPENDIX

