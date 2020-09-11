Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “Scuba Diving Equipment Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Scuba Diving Equipment market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Scuba Diving Equipment market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Scuba Diving Equipment Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Scuba Diving Equipment .

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Scuba Diving Equipment market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Scuba Diving Equipment market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Scuba Diving Equipment market?

What are the challenges to Scuba Diving Equipment market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Scuba Diving Equipment market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Scuba Diving Equipment market?

Trending factors influencing the Scuba Diving Equipment market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Scuba Diving Equipment market?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Popularity of Diving Destinations

– The Red Sea is one of the most attractive places for diving. Its increasing popularity has been providing the closest access to clear tropical waters for many European tourists.

– Historically, a majority of the diving activity takes places in Egypt, which has a large portion of the coastline, including some of the finest dive spots, such as Ras Muhammed, the Straits of Tiran, and the famous Thistlegorm wreck, a British armed Merchant Navy ship initially discovered by French oceanographer Jacques Yves Cousteau.

– At the turn of the millennium, the Egyptian government became more focused on diving tourism. It then observed that the overall number of visitors was increasing and would reach nearly 15 million a year by 2010.

– The government realized that tourists were not just visiting historical sites, such as the pyramids of Giza and Luxor, but were also interested in the Red Sea. Also, many tourists were non-divers initially who then, learned to dive in Egypt.

– However, there was a massive inrush of dedicated and certified divers to Egypt due to its unique marine environment.

– The Egyptian government appointed a new group to oversee the diving standards in the country, called the Egyptian Chamber of Diving and Watersports (CDWS).

– The CDWS was instructed to use ISO 24803 as the benchmark for dive center operations. Every dive center in the country was to be inspected and compared to this standard, in order to be allowed to operate legally. This was a major undertaking, as there were only about 250 centers at that time.

Rebreathers Becoming Commonplace at Dive Resorts

– Rebreathers have become commonplace at dive resorts and on live-aboard vessels. They were strictly used for military purposes and were not completely available to mainstream divers until very recently.

– The rebreathers that were released by companies in the past were far less developed than the ones available currently.

– An example is the USD 2,800 Fieno-S semi-closed rebreather for recreational divers launched by the Japan-based company, Grand Bleu Inc., in 1995. Over the years rebreathers have certainly become more expensive, as more improvements were made in them.

– In 2010, KISS introduced a lightweight GEM rebreather with an innovative mouthpiece that vents one-third of a breath. Rebreathers started to become mainstream when PADI launched its recreational rebreather course in 2011.

– One of the lower priced rebreather models available in the market is the KISS Orca Spirit, which has a barebones option that allows divers to purchase a diving system without mouthpiece, displays, and computers.

Study objectives of Scuba Diving Equipment Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Scuba Diving Equipment market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Scuba Diving Equipment market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Scuba Diving Equipment market trends that influence the global Scuba Diving Equipment market

Detailed TOC of Scuba Diving Equipment Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 Study Deliverables

3.2 Study Assumptions

3.3 Analysis Methodology

3.4 Research Phases

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Scuba Diving in Military Operations

4.8 Insights on Industrial (Commercial) Divers

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Regulators and Rebreathers

5.1.2 Bags and Apparel

5.1.3 Gauges and Dive Computers

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 E-commerce

5.2.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

5.2.3 Specialty Stores

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aqua Lung International

6.1.2 Johnson Outdoors

6.1.3 Huish Outdoors

6.1.4 Mares

6.1.5 Sherwood Scuba

6.1.6 Apollo Sports

6.1.7 Body Glove International

6.1.8 Cressi

6.1.9 Tabata Co. Ltd (TUSA)

6.1.10 Beuchat International SA

6.1.11 Diving Unlimited International

6.1.12 Henderson Divewear

6.1.13 Suunto Oy

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

