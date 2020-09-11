Uncategorized

Meat Substitutes Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Meat Substitutes

Global “Meat Substitutes Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Meat Substitutes market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Meat Substitutes Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Meat Substitutes Market

  • Conagra Brands Inc.
  • Amy’s Kitchen Inc.
  • Blue Chip Group
  • Kelloggs Co.
  • The Campbell Soup Company
  • Beyond Meat Inc.
  • Vegabom Healthy Option
  • The Superbom
  • Impossible Foods Inc.
  • The Tofurky Company

    Market Overview:

  • The meat substitutes market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) recorded a revenue of USD 4,223.45 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6,590.38 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.9%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Rising consumer awareness on negative health effects, associated with the consumption of meat, is leading to a shift toward a vegan diet. This is most likely to contribute to the evolution of meat substitutes, globally. Additionally, the benefits of cholesterol-free protein, with meat-like texture, are one of those key factors promoting the growth of meat substitute products. High processing cost involved in the production of meat substitutes, as compared to natural meat, has led to a high price of meat substitute products, like Tofu, Tempeh, and other protein alternatives, and this is expected to hinder the market growth, especially in countries, like India, Brazil, Mexico, etc. For meat substitutes, like Tempeh, Tofu, and Seitan, which originated from Asian countries, like Indonesia, China, and Japan, respectively, the market recorded a high penetration rate in the Asia-Pacific region. The market is highly dominated by soy-based meat substitutes, followed by wheat-based.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The meat substitutes market consists of a wide variety of products, prepared from ingredients derived from plant-based and other organic sources.

    The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Meat Substitutes market growth?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Meat Substitutes market shares?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the Meat Substitutes market industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Meat Substitutes create from those of established entities?

    Key Market Trends:

    Growing Preference for Plant-based Proteins

    The market for meat-based proteins recorded high demand, globally, in the past decade, with most of the population in Europe and North America highly dependent on the meat products for necessary, daily protein intake. Though meat proteins provide the required content of amino acid for the body, they are highly associated with cholesterol content, which proved to be a leading cause for serious health issues. This became the primary reason for an increase in the demand for plant-based protein food, especially in developed countries, like the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. With modified technologies, the companies are targeting consumers, by coming up with innovative products with similar properties as real meat. These meat substitutes are made with a combination of soy, wheat, and pea protein to attain the desired structure. With the adoption of western cuisine, the countries in Asia are also shifting toward meat substitutes, which is expected to drive the market. Australia and China are the two major countries that are rapidly shifting toward plant-based proteins.

    Europe Dominates the Global Market

    The market across the United Kingdom is one of the frontrunners in scaling the demand for meat substitutes, where consumer ate approximately 4.4. billion meat-free dinners in 2018, according to statistics shared by supermarket sales. Apart from meat-free products, consumers were also inclined toward purchasing free-from products, such as gluten-free. Some of the key factors facilitating the demand for meat substitutes include health consciousness, ethics related to safeguarding the environment, and surging cost of meat, motivating consumers to seek alternative sources. The shift toward consumption of meat alternatives is largely driven by the growing millennial, where the demographics at most, consider in understanding the food source, animal welfare issues, and impact on the environment while making decisions related to purchasing.

    Detailed TOC of Meat Substitutes Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.4 Porter Five Forces Framework
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.4.5 Degree of Competition

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type
    5.1.1 Tofu
    5.1.2 Tempeh
    5.1.3 TVP ( Textured Vegetable Protein)
    5.1.4 Seitan
    5.1.5 Other Product Types
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 United States
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3 Mexico
    5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 Germany
    5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Russia
    5.2.2.5 Italy
    5.2.2.6 Spain
    5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe
    5.2.3 Asia – Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Australia
    5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific
    5.2.4 South America
    5.2.4.1 Brazil
    5.2.4.2 Argentina
    5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5.1 South Africa
    5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates
    5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
    6.2 Market Share Analysis
    6.3 Company Profiles
    6.3.1 Conagra Brands Inc.
    6.3.2 Amy’s Kitchen Inc.
    6.3.3 Blue Chip Group
    6.3.4 Kelloggs Co.
    6.3.5 The Campbell Soup Company
    6.3.6 Beyond Meat Inc.
    6.3.7 Vegabom Healthy Option
    6.3.8 The Superbom
    6.3.9 Impossible Foods Inc.
    6.3.10 The Tofurky Company

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

