Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market

Alltech Inc.

Aller Aqua AS

Biomar AS

Biomin GmbH

Cargill Incorporated

Nutreco NV

Ridley Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Nutriad International

– The fish feed and shrimp feed market was valued at USD 36,159.27 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 54,042.05 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.88%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The fish feed additives market was valued at USD 754.66 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 1,209.04 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.28%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The shrimp feed additives market was valued at USD 66.30 million in 2018, and it is estimated to reach USD 103.52 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.8%, during the forecast period (2019-20 Scope of the Report:

Fish and shrimp feed refers to food that is given to these aquatic animals for their survival. Additives are nutritive ingredients that are supplemented in small quantities to improve the quality of fish or shrimp as a final product, to preserve the physical and chemical quality of their diet, or to maintain the quality of the aquatic environment.