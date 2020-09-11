Biopesticides Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Global “Biopesticides Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Biopesticides market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Biopesticides Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Biopesticides Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Biopesticides market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Biopesticides market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Biopesticides market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Biopesticides create from those of established entities?

Key Market Trends:

Easy Registration Procedure

Given that biopesticides tend to pose fewer risks than chemical pesticides, the EPA generally requires fewer data to register a biopesticide than to register a chemical pesticide. As a result, new biopesticides are often registered in less than a year, compared to an average of more than three years for chemical pesticides. To promote the use of biopesticides, developing countries have simplified the requirement for the registration of biopesticides. These countries are also providing grants for R&D and production unit setups. All these activities are creating an opportunity for the development of the biopesticide market, globally.

North America Dominates the Market

North America represents around 41.6% of the market for biopesticides. Demand in the region is driven by a number of factors, including the increased interest in green agricultural practices and the loss of many conventional products to reregistration and/or performance issues. Product development has also driven up the demand for biopesticides. Currently, more and better biological active ingredients and products are available that can compete with, as well as complement conventional chemical pesticides.

Detailed TOC of Biopesticides Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Bioherbicide

5.1.2 Bioinsecticide

5.1.3 Biofungicide

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 Formulation

5.2.1 Liquid Formulation

5.2.2 Dry Formulation

5.3 Ingredient

5.3.1 Microbial Pesticide

5.3.2 Plant Pesticide

5.3.3 Biochemical Pesticide

5.4 Mode of Application

5.4.1 Foliar Spray

5.4.2 Seed Treatment

5.4.3 Soil Treatment

5.4.4 Post-harvest

5.5 Application

5.5.1 Crop-based

5.5.2 Non-crop-based

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.1.4 Rest of North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Spain

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Germany

5.6.2.5 Russia

5.6.2.6 Italy

5.6.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia – Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Africa

5.6.5.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Marrone Bio Innovations

6.3.2 Bioworks Inc.

6.3.3 Valent Biosciences Corporation

6.3.4 Koppert Biological Systems

6.3.5 Andermatt Biocontrol

6.3.6 Stockton

6.3.7 W. Neudorff GmbH KG

6.3.8 Camson Bio Technologies Ltd

6.3.9 American Vanguard Corporation

6.3.10 Arysta LifeScience

6.3.11 BASF SE

6.3.12 Bayer CropScience AG

6.3.13 DuPont

6.3.14 IsAgro

6.3.15 Monsanto

6.3.16 FMC Corporation

6.3.17 Syngenta

6.3.18 Seipasa

6.3.19 Novozymes Biologicals

6.3.20 De Sangosse Ltd

6.3.21 Lallemand

6.3.22 International Pannacea Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

