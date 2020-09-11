Freight Transport Management Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Global “Freight Transport Management Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Freight Transport Management market is provided detail in this report.

The key manufacturers covered in this Freight Transport Management market industry report:

Rail Freight to Account for a Significant Demand for Freight Management Solutions

– The rail freight transportation has had advantages over other modes in the areas of environmental performance, land use, energy consumption, and safety. Therefore, with the increased preference, the rail logistics environment has got complex and difficult to navigate, and companies need both rail cargo industry experience and information technology systems to manage them.

– This has resulted in the advent of a wide range of rail freight transportation management solutions, specifically designed for small freight trains, intermodal lines, and private factory rails that are challenged by the increasing operational complexity and a growing need to automate and/or streamline processes. The companies, such as DXC Technology and Goal Systems are inclining their product portfolio according to these needs.

– Moreover, the higher demand for rail freight transports will be the primary growth enabler for the market, specifically in the OECD countries. Owing to this, the rail freight transport management solutions are expected to witness a considerable growth over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share in Market

– The United States is estimated to make a major contribution in the region. The share is attributed to the rise in the retail sector due to many firms moving toward the online channel. With an advancement of technology in IT and cloud computing sector, the United States is continuously growing in the freight transport business.

– With globalization, owing to the growing digitalization and increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) by various industries, the North American freight transport management solution market picked up momentum, especially in the United States. The road freight transportation market in North America is one of the matured markets in the world.

– Almost 70% of the freight movement (in tonnage) in the United States is done by trucks and is expected to increase by 45% by 2040, requiring additional highways, railroads, ports, and pipelines and improvements to multi-modal connections that move freight efficiently, according to the US Department of Transportation.

– With an advancement of technology in the IT and cloud computing sector, the United States is continuously growing in the freight transport business.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Freight Transportation due to Increasing International Trade

4.3.2 Inclination of Growth toward Information Technology

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Capital Investment due to Implementation of New Technologies

4.4.2 Risk and Congestion Associated with Trade Routes

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Freight Transportation Cost Management

5.1.2 Freight Security and Monitoring System

5.1.3 Freight Mobility Solution

5.1.4 Warehouse Management System

5.1.5 Freight 3PL Solutions

5.1.6 Other Solutions

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-premise

5.3 By Mode of Transport

5.3.1 Rail Freight

5.3.2 Road Freight

5.3.3 Waterborne Freight

5.3.4 Air Freight

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.2 Automotive

5.4.3 Oil and Gas

5.4.4 Consumer and Retail

5.4.5 Energy and Power

5.4.6 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 JDA Software

6.1.2 Manhattan Associates

6.1.3 CTSI – Global

6.1.4 Accenture PLC

6.1.5 Descartes Systems Group Inc.

6.1.6 DSV A/S

6.1.7 HighJump

6.1.8 CEVA Logistics

6.1.9 DB Schenker

6.1.10 Geodis

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

