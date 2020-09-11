Flame Retardant Chemicals Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Flame Retardant Chemicals Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Flame Retardant Chemicals market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Flame Retardant Chemicals market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Flame Retardant Chemicals .

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245056

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Flame Retardant Chemicals market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Flame Retardant Chemicals market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Flame Retardant Chemicals market?

What are the challenges to Flame Retardant Chemicals market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Flame Retardant Chemicals market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Flame Retardant Chemicals market?

Trending factors influencing the Flame Retardant Chemicals market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Flame Retardant Chemicals market?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Buildings and Construction Activities

– Household fires are one of the biggest causes for loss of human life. Flame retardants are used in building materials and products due to strict fire safety regulations. In buildings, flame retardants are majorly used in structural insulation. Insulations are used in homes and other buildings to maintain a comfortable temperature and to conserve energy.

– Phosphorus-based flame retardants are the most commonly used flame retardants in polyurethane foams, especially liquid substances. Flame retardants used for rigid PU foams are available in three forms, such as additive liquid flame retardants, reactive liquid flame retardants, and solid flame retardants.

– Various fire standards around the world are driving the market for flame retardants. In Europe, all materials for building and construction (including rigid PU foams) have to meet the fire requirements according to EN 13501. Building materials in the United States have to be tested according to ASTM E 84.

– The construction sector is expected to expand in real terms, by an annual average of 3.2% over the next decade, to a nominal value of more than USD 6.0 trillion. The pace of growth in the construction industry is expected to increase during the coming years, in regions, such as Middle East & Africa. This reflects the huge investment in building and infrastructure that is taking place in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market share in 2018. Flame retardant chemicals are extensively used in the construction sector in developing insulation, structural elements, cables, and electrical wires. In Asia-Pacific, infrastructure activities are increasing in countries, such as India, China, and a few ASEAN countries. The increase in infrastructural activities in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to drive the flame retardant chemicals market, during the forecast period. In China, electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., register the highest growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment. With the availability of cheap labor and low-cost electronic substitutes, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow rapidly in the near future, thereby, driving the demand for flame retardant chemicals in the country. Additionally, in India, the textile industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The government of India has announced to invest INR 690 crore (USD 106.58 million) for setting up 21 ready-made garment manufacturing units for development and modernization of the Indian textile sector. Aforementioned factors are driving the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245056

Study objectives of Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Flame Retardant Chemicals market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Flame Retardant Chemicals market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Flame Retardant Chemicals market trends that influence the global Flame Retardant Chemicals market

Detailed TOC of Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Infrastructure Activities in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Rise in Safety Standards in Building Construction

4.1.3 Rising Consumer Electrical and Electronic Goods Manufacturing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental and Health Concerns Regarding Brominated and Halogenated Flame Retardants

4.2.2 Non-Suitability of Hydroxides to High-Temperature Applications

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4.7 Raw Material Analysis

4.8 Technical Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 Electrical and Electronics

5.1.2 Buildings and Construction

5.1.3 Transportation

5.1.4 Textiles and Furniture

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Non-halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals

5.2.1.1 Inorganic

5.2.1.1.1 Aluminum Hydroxide

5.2.1.1.2 Magnesium Hydroxide

5.2.1.1.3 Boron Compounds

5.2.1.2 Phosphorus

5.2.1.3 Nitrogen

5.2.1.4 Others

5.2.2 Halogenated Flame Retardants Chemicals

5.2.2.1 Brominated Compounds

5.2.2.2 Chlorinated Compounds

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Qatar

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation.

6.4.2 Apexical, Inc.

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Clariant AG

6.4.5 Daihachi Chemical Industry CO. LTD

6.4.6 DIC Corporation

6.4.7 DowDuPont

6.4.8 Eti Maden

6.4.9 ICL Group

6.4.10 Italmatch Chemicals SpA

6.4.11 J.M. Huber Corporation

6.4.12 Jangsu Yoke Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.13 LANXESS

6.4.14 MPI Chemie B.V.

6.4.15 Nabaltec AG

6.4.16 Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc. (Sanwa Chemical Co. Ltd)

6.4.17 Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.

6.4.18 Rin Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd

6.4.19 RTP Company

6.4.20 Shandong Brother Sci. &Tech. Co. Ltd

6.4.21 Thor Industries

6.4.22 TOR Minerals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Awareness on Environment-Friendly Flame Retardants

7.2 Active R&D into Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2025

Global Ditcher Market 2020 Outlook to 2025: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Global Residential Air Purifiers Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2024

Global Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Cross-cultural Training Market Sales Outlook; Up-to-date Development Data and Market Trends Forecast from 2020-2024

Mini-invasive Orthopedic Surgery Systems Market Size 2020 Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2026 Research Report

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024

Rapid Saliva Testing Devices Market Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Concentration Rate Outlook (2020-2024)

Global OLED Encapsulation Materials Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026