Europe Plant Protein Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Key Market Trends:

Soy Protein Recorded the Highest Market Share

Soy protein is available in flour, concentrate, and isolate format. Soy protein is widely being incorporated as ingredients in processed food, as a protein supplement, and even available as protein drink. Other plant protein sources, such as legumes, have gained popularity, due to their low-fat content and adequate amounts of macronutrients, including folate, iron, zinc, and calcium. Pea proteins are perceived as a cost-effective way to follow a healthy lifestyle, as it is a complete protein that contains all nine essential amino acids (unlike rice or beans). Major players are coming up with various forms of the protein and are investing more on improving the performance of their existing products, as well as in developing new formulations. For instance, ADM has launched an energy drink incorporated with soy protein, which is available in the US and European markets.

France is the Fastest Growing Market in the Europe Plant Protein Market

The French plant protein market is registering a CAGR of 8.1%. The increasing preferences toward healthy foods is the major factor that is driving the plant protein market in France. The decrease in the consumption of animal protein, due to the various intolerances, is also a factor leading to the growth of the plant protein market in Europe. There is significant support from the governments for production and consumption of plant protein, such as soy, as they require fewer natural resources for the same protein level. Soy-based proteins are the most demanded plant protein in France. Major players are expanding their product range by introducing proteins from new sources of plants, and more players are entering into the market for expanding their base.

Detailed TOC of Europe Plant Protein Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Ingredient Type

5.1.1 Wheat Protein

5.1.2 Soy Protein

5.1.3 Pea Protein

5.1.4 Other Ingredient Types

5.2 By Form

5.2.1 Protein Isolate

5.2.2 Protein Concentrate

5.2.3 Texture Protein

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Bakery

5.3.2 Meat Extender

5.3.3 Nutritional Supplement

5.3.4 Beverage

5.3.5 Snacks

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Spain

5.4.5 Italy

5.4.6 Russia

5.4.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland

6.4.2 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.3 DuPont

6.4.4 Kerry Inc.

6.4.5 Omega Protein Corporation

6.4.6 Roquette

6.4.7 Amway

6.4.8 Glanbia PLC

6.4.9 Avebe

6.4.10 Growing Naturals LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

