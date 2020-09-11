Ethylene Oxide Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Ethylene Oxide Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Ethylene Oxide market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Ethylene Oxide market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Ethylene Oxide Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Ethylene Oxide .

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Ethylene Oxide market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Ethylene Oxide market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Ethylene Oxide market?

What are the challenges to Ethylene Oxide market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Ethylene Oxide market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Ethylene Oxide market?

Trending factors influencing the Ethylene Oxide market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Ethylene Oxide market?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Household and Personal Care Products in Developing Countries

– Ethylene oxide derivatives find their uses in different applications in the household cleaners and personal care products. Ethyleneamines are used as building blocks to produce surfactants. A variety of 2-alkylimidazolines and their salts, prepared mainly from EDA, are reported to have good foaming properties. TEPA, ethoxylated with an average of 17 moles of ethylene oxide, improves the soil redeposition and clay soil removal properties of certain liquid laundry detergents.

– Increasing awareness about the advantages of multi-functional surfactants is also expected to boost the demand for specialty surfactants, during the forecast period.

– According to L’Oreal annual report, the cosmetics market had increased at a rate of around 8%, from 2015 to 2017. Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the cosmetic market, with Americas and Europe holding the second- and third-largest shares, respectively.

– Asia-Pacific has become the largest consumer, as well as producer of surfactants. The production has reached very high levels, becoming a major hub for the exporting of cosmetics and personal care products to developed nations, like the United States.

– The demand for cosmetic products is also increasing rapidly, owing to the demand from markets, such as Japan and China. The personal care sector in Japan has witnessed a steady growth in the past five years, with the value reaching nearly USD 5,612 million in 2018. This is mainly due to the rapidly increasing demand for beauty care products, such as shampoos, soaps, and detergents, and increasing investments by domestic players in the personal care sector in Japan.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China accounts for around 63% of consumption of ethylene oxide and its derivatives in Asia-Pacific region. China is the largest market in terms of production and consumption of ethylene oxide in the Asia-Pacific region. Ethylene oxide is used in the manufacture of ethylene glycol, which further has multiple applications in the automotive sector, such as additives in lubricants and fuels as anti-freezing agent, friction modifiers, and coolant. Additionally, acrylonitrile, a derivative of ethylene oxide, is used in manufacture of rubber, with multiple applications in automobiles, such as tires, insulation, and interiors. Ethylene oxide has a unique application in the manufacture of pesticides and insecticides in the agricultural sector. China has the highest agricultural output globally, through its 12.06% of total land for cultivation. The agricultural output of China experienced rise at a CAGR of 0.51% over 2013-2017, owing to the increased usage of crop saving chemicals. Ethylene oxide is used for sterilization of food products especially meat, to deactivate bacteria, enzymes, etc. increasing the shelf-life of food. Other poultry and dairy products also require sterilization before use.

Study objectives of Ethylene Oxide Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Ethylene Oxide market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Ethylene Oxide market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Ethylene Oxide market trends that influence the global Ethylene Oxide market

Detailed TOC of Ethylene Oxide Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Usage of PET in the Food and Beverage Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Household and Personal Care Products in the Developing Countries

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Antifreeze Agents

4.1.4 Growing Production and Usage of Ethylene Oxide Derivatives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Harmful Effects of Ethylene Oxide on Humans and the Environment

4.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding the Usage of Ethylene Oxide

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Price Trends

4.7 Major Plants and Upcoming Projects

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Derivative type

5.1.1 Ethylene Glycols

5.1.1.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

5.1.1.2 Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

5.1.1.3 Triethylene Glycol (TEG)

5.1.2 Ethoxylates

5.1.3 Ethanolamines (MEA, DEA, and TEA)

5.1.4 Glycol Ethers

5.1.5 Polyethylene Glycol

5.1.6 Other Derivative Types (Fatty Alcohols, Nonylphenol Ethoxylates (NPE), etc.)

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Agrochemicals

5.2.3 Food and Beverage

5.2.4 Textile

5.2.5 Personal Care

5.2.6 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.7 Detergents

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Turkey

5.3.5.4 Iran

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.4.3 Clariant

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.6 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.7 India Glycol Limited

6.4.8 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.9 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

6.4.10 INEOS

6.4.11 Lotte Chemical Corporation

6.4.12 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

6.4.13 MEGlobal (EQUATE Petrochemical Company)

6.4.14 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

6.4.15 OUCC (Oriental Union Chemical Corporation)

6.4.16 Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex Ethylene)

6.4.17 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

6.4.18 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.19 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.20 SABIC

6.4.21 Sasol LTD

6.4.22 SIBUR

6.4.23 Ultra (Oxiteno)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Usage of Bio-derived Ethylene Over Petro-based Ethylene for Production

7.2 Other Opportunities

