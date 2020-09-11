Electronic Packaging Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Electronic Packaging Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Electronic Packaging market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Electronic Packaging Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace and Defense Industry to Increasingly Adopt Electronic Packaging

– The defense budget of developed nations and many developing nations, such as the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, India, and China, etc., have been increasing regularly. Many of these nations are also into the export of weapons. It results in the continued investment in the R&D in the aerospace and defense market.

– Moreover, several military and aerospace equipment, such as data processing units, data display systems, computers, and aircraft guidance-control assemblies are loaded with semiconductor devices.

– Naval warships, satellite communication channels on board, weapon control system, coastguard, etc., are the users of many sophisticated electronic products and require military-grade packaging of the electronic and semiconductor components. Humidity and harsh environment make it necessary for the requirement of high-quality product and facilitates the investment in R&D.

– Owing to these factors, electronic packaging is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– As China is considered as the electronic hub worldwide because of the mass manufacturing and production of electrical components and electronics products in order to meet the highest standards of quality, performance, and delivery, this gives a significant growth potential to the electronic packaging market.

– Therefore, the companies in the region are also investing in installing machinery that enables productive electronic and semiconductor packaging.

– For instance, in 2019, KraussMaffei announced that it was going to debut a locally produced all-electric injection molding machine named “PX Agile” at Chinaplas. The new PX Agile is ideally used for standard applications like for technical components, electric and electronic devices and for the automotive, electronic packaging, and medical industries.

Detailed TOC of Electronic Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Concern over Product and Consumer Safety

4.2.2 Technological Advancements Drive the Product Quality

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs for Electronic Packaging and Lack of Skilled Professionals to Challenge the Market Growth

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Metal

5.1.3 Glass

5.1.4 Other Materials

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AMETEK Inc.

6.1.2 Dordan Manufacturing Company

6.1.3 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

6.1.4 GY Packaging, Plastiform Inc.

6.1.5 Kiva Container Corporation

6.1.6 Primex Design & Fabrication

6.1.7 Quality Foam Packaging Inc.

6.1.8 Sealed Air Corporation

6.1.9 The Box Co-Op

6.1.10 UFP Technologies, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

