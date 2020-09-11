Electrical Enclosures Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “Electrical Enclosures Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Electrical Enclosures market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Electrical Enclosures market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Electrical Enclosures Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Electrical Enclosures .

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Electrical Enclosures market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Electrical Enclosures market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Electrical Enclosures market?

What are the challenges to Electrical Enclosures market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Electrical Enclosures market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Electrical Enclosures market?

Trending factors influencing the Electrical Enclosures market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Electrical Enclosures market?

Key Market Trends:

Energy and Power End-User Industry to Hold a Significant Share

– Environmental issues related to fossil fuels and nuclear energy are prompting a rise in alternative energy sources, such as solar and wind energy. Solar and wind energy are considered as safe, pollution-free renewable energy. Countries around the world are embracing this technology.

– Power generated from solar and wind sources use sensitive electrical components and batteries that if exposed to the elements cause system failure. Therefore, the energy generation sector is significantly using electrical enclosures for safety purposes.

– Wind and solar energy equipment require capabilities that include seismic protection, EMC shielding, electronics cooling, security, resistance to corrosion, and integration of power conversion and multi-component systems, which is achieved by the use of electrical enclosures.

– As the electrical enclosures are deployed in protecting the electrical and electronic components and systems of solar, wind, and electrical power plants, government regulations are also supporting the adoption of renewable energy sources, in turn, boosting the demand for electrical enclosures.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The growing industrial automation and smart home integration are expected to drive the electrical enclosures market significantly in this region, particularly due to the United States being an early adopter of industrial automation.

– About 63% of this electricity generation was from fossil fuels, a decline by 2% from 65% in 2018. About 20% of the energy from fossil fuels was from nuclear energy and about 17% was from renewable energy sources. The US Energy Information Administration estimates that an additional 30 billion kWh of electricity generation was from small-scale solar photovoltaic systems in 2018. The regulating bodies in the region have been the prime players in stimulating the electrical enclosures demand.

– There is a significant penetration of smart homes in North America owing to the growing security concerns and awareness in energy conservation. The technological advancements in smart devices and the adoption of those devices into many households are expected to act as opportunities for the electrical enclosures market, owing to the consumer behavior of having a clean environment.

– The increasing establishments of such plants and the stringent rules associated with them are expected to drive the electronic enclosures market exponentially in the North American region.

Study objectives of Electrical Enclosures Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Electrical Enclosures market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Electrical Enclosures market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Electrical Enclosures market trends that influence the global Electrical Enclosures market

Detailed TOC of Electrical Enclosures Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Growing Power Infrastructure Developments

5.2.2 Rising Adoption of Industrial Automation

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Quality and Safety Concerns

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Material

6.1.1 Metallic

6.1.2 Non-metallic

6.2 By End-user Industry

6.2.1 Energy and Power

6.2.2 Industrial (Automotive and Manufacturing)

6.2.3 Process Industries

6.2.4 Other End-user Industries (Transportation, Infrastructure, and Telecommunication)

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Schneider Electric SE

7.1.2 Legrand SA

7.1.3 Hubbell Inc.

7.1.4 Emerson Electric Co.

7.1.5 ABB Ltd

7.1.6 Eaton Corporation

7.1.7 Eldon Holding AB

7.1.8 AZZ Inc.

7.1.9 Austin Electrical Enclosures

7.1.10 Siemens AG

7.1.11 Pentair PLC

7.1.12 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.

7.1.13 Adalet (Scott Fetzer Company)

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

