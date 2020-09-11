Dry Mix Mortar Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Global “Dry Mix Mortar Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Dry Mix Mortar market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Dry Mix Mortar Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Render Application to Dominate the Market

– Dry mix products provide excellent technical properties to meet the stringent performance requirements that are common in the current construction scenario.

– Additionally, the use of dry mix mortar products is economical, as they reduce the potential construction problems with long-term integrity of structures with a simple materials approach.

– Dry mixed mortar contains the precise blend of materials and only requires the addition of water to produce a suitable render.

– Dry mix mortar comprises of special additives that improve the workability of renders and help them bond to the background and reduce the risk of cracking. They can be also used for decorative finishes.

– Rendering is done in almost all of the construction applications to achieve a smooth or deliberately textured surface. Increasing construction activities, worldwide, are expected to drive the use of dry mix mortar in renders over the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region

– China is among the global drivers in the consumption of dry mix products, owing to the huge infrastructure and residential growth taking place in the country.

– The Chinese government has rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years, despite efforts to rebalance its economy to a more service-oriented form.

– As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned and private enterprises, increased government and private spending in this regard are pushing the industry to the peak position in the world.

– The number of high bridge constructions in China surpasses the rest of the world. On average, the Chinese government is constructing 50 high bridges a year, while the rest of the world construct about 10 every year.

– Owing to the increasing infrastructure constructions, along with increasing production volumes of dry mix mortar in the country, the demand for dry mix mortar is expected to increase at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Dry Mix Mortar Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Construction Activities in the United States and Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Long-term Cost Effectiveness in the Construction Industry

4.1.3 Simplified Mix and Apply Operation

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user Industry

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.2 Non-residential

5.1.2.1 Commercial

5.1.2.2 Infrastructure

5.1.2.3 Industrial

5.1.2.4 Other Non-residential End-user Industries

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Plaster

5.2.2 Render

5.2.3 Tile Adhesive

5.2.4 Grout

5.2.5 Water Proofing Slurry

5.2.6 Concrete Protection and Renovation

5.2.7 Insulation and Finishing Systems

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 Ardex Group

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Cemex SAB de CV

6.4.5 Colmef Monelli

6.4.6 Conmix Ltd

6.4.7 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.8 Grand Aces Ventures Inc.

6.4.9 Henkel AG & Co KGaA

6.4.10 Knauf Gips KG

6.4.11 LafargeHolcim Ltd

6.4.12 Laticrete International Inc.

6.4.13 Mapei SpA

6.4.14 Mortar & Plaster (M&P)

6.4.15 Parex Group

6.4.16 Plaxit Dry Mix Company LLC

6.4.17 The Ramco Cements Limited

6.4.18 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

6.4.19 Saudi Readymix Concrete Company

6.4.20 Saudi Vetonit Co. Ltd (SAVETO)

6.4.21 Sika AG

6.4.22 UltraTech Cement Ltd

6.4.23 Wuensch Plaster

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging Trend of Green Building Certifications

