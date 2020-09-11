Solar Street Lighting Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2020-2027 | Anhui Longvolt Energy, BISOL Group, Bridgelux, Dragons Breath Solar

Global Solar Street Lighting Market – Scope of the Report

Solar Street Lighting Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

The solar street light is broadly being used for outdoor street lighting as their key source of energy in solar power. With no necessity on conventional sources of energy, these lighting mediums operated on standalone mode, eradicating the necessity of a general grid of any power requirements. The standalone solar photovoltaic street lighting system involves re-chargeable lead acid battery for storage, PV (photovoltaic) modules for charging the battery, light-emitting diodes (LED), light source (compact fluorescent lamps), appropriate electronics for the operation, mechanical hardware for fixing subsystems and safe charging and discharging of the battery.

The increasing potential of solar technologies coupled with the growing demand for clean energy sources is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the solar street light market. The increasing investments toward the refurbishment of conventional electricity generation sources along with rapid technological advancements toward product flexibility, efficiency, and operation are anticipated to grow the product demand. Additionally, continuous innovations, declining battery costs, and advancement in product design are predicted to boost the growth of the solar street light market.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

– Anhui Longvolt Energy Co., Ltd

– BISOL Group

– Bridgelux, Inc.

– Dragons Breath Solar

– Omegasolar

– SOKOYO

– Sol Inc.

– Solar Lighting International, Inc.

– Sunna Design SA

– Urja Global Limited

The Solar Street Lighting Market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

The global solar street lighting market is segmented on the basis of type, lighting source, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as standalone, grid connected. on the basis of lighting source, the market is segmented as compact fluorescent lamps [CFL], light emitting diode [LED]. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Solar Street Lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Solar Street Lighting Market report.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Solar Street Lighting Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Solar Street Lighting Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Solar Street Lighting Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Solar Street Lighting Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

