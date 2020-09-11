Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2026 | SUNGROW, KSTAR, Kehua

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Research Report: SUNGROW, KSTAR, Kehua, SMA Solar Techology, ABB, KAKO, REFUsol

Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Types: Centralized Inverter

String Inverter

Others



Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Applications: Home

Industrial Use

Others



The Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter market?

Table of Contents:

1 Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Overview

1.1 Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Product Overview

1.2 Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Centralized Inverter

1.2.2 String Inverter

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter by Application

4.1 Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Segment by Application

4.1.1 Home

4.1.2 Industrial Use

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter by Application

4.5.2 Europe Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter by Application

5 North America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Business

10.1 SUNGROW

10.1.1 SUNGROW Corporation Information

10.1.2 SUNGROW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 SUNGROW Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 SUNGROW Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Products Offered

10.1.5 SUNGROW Recent Development

10.2 KSTAR

10.2.1 KSTAR Corporation Information

10.2.2 KSTAR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 KSTAR Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 SUNGROW Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Products Offered

10.2.5 KSTAR Recent Development

10.3 Kehua

10.3.1 Kehua Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kehua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Kehua Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Kehua Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Products Offered

10.3.5 Kehua Recent Development

10.4 SMA Solar Techology

10.4.1 SMA Solar Techology Corporation Information

10.4.2 SMA Solar Techology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 SMA Solar Techology Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SMA Solar Techology Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Products Offered

10.4.5 SMA Solar Techology Recent Development

10.5 ABB

10.5.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.5.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ABB Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ABB Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Products Offered

10.5.5 ABB Recent Development

10.6 KAKO

10.6.1 KAKO Corporation Information

10.6.2 KAKO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 KAKO Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 KAKO Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Products Offered

10.6.5 KAKO Recent Development

10.7 REFUsol

10.7.1 REFUsol Corporation Information

10.7.2 REFUsol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 REFUsol Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 REFUsol Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Products Offered

10.7.5 REFUsol Recent Development

…

11 Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Inverter Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

