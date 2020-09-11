Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries to Aid the Growth of the Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market 2018 – 2028

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Managed Wi-Fi Solution market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Managed Wi-Fi Solution market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Segmentation

By Region

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market in various geographies such as:

By Product Type

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume,

By End-User

Key Players

The managed Wi-Fi solutions market currently is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by the established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the managed Wi-Fi solution market are WiFi Spark, Verizon, Purple, Vodafone, Comcast Business, Fujitsu, Megapath, Aruba, Cisco Systems, Mojo Networks, Ruckus Wireless, AT&T, Charter Communications, CenturyLink, Sprint, Eastlink Suddenlink and others of managed Wi-Fi solutions market.

These companies in managed Wi-Fi solutions market are constantly evolving their portfolios with newer technological developments and upgrades. For instance, Vodafone introduced their managed Wi-Fi solution to the market after checking all the features of it by the process which included Site Survey & Design, Installation & Commissioning, Configuration Management, Testing & Handover, 24×7 Remote Monitoring, Corporate Helpdesk to report problems, Security Management etc. for making the solution a success.

Recently, in March 2018, WAV, a leading distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, and Wi-Fi equipment partnered with mojo networks to offer a managed Wi-Fi solution, which aimed to expand WAV presence in the vibrant WLAN and Networking market, and to continue their expansion in the WISP marketplace.

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Regional Overview

With respect to geographical segmentation, managed Wi-Fi solution market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America managed Wi-Fi solution market is expected to dominate the global managed Wi-Fi solution market during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in the region and the appropriate infrastructure being developed. The U.S. is expected to hold major share in the North America managed Wi-Fi solution market because of the high demand for the adoption of wireless hotspots and due to more technological advancements in the country with most of the large enterprises being settled in the region. East Asia and Europe are expected to follow North America and are expected to grow at a considerably faster rate, during the forecast period, owing to the increased spending of the large and medium enterprises in the region.

The Managed Wi-Fi Solutions market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market Segments

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market Size & Forecast 2018 To 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market Value Chain

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The Managed Wi-Fi Solutions market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

