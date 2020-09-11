Global Smart Water Network Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Report to 2025

Smart Water Network Market studies an integration of hardware and software solutions that enable water utilities to monitor, diagnose, and optimize the water network remotely. Control devices, sensors, and data management systems provide real-time data, through which the productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction can be enhanced.

This report studies the Smart Water Network market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Water Network market by product type and applications/end industries.

The smart meter segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The smart meter provides increased assistance in water utilities and manages their water networks more appropriately. The vendors in the market are using latest technologies such as automatic meter reading or advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) which will record water consumption pattern and will generate accurate bill accordingly.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2025. The regulatory authorities and water utilities in the region are adopting smart technologies to streamline water management. The smart water management solutions market along with ICT help will reduce maintenance and repair costs, this will propel the demand for smart water network in the region.

Global Smart Water Network Market is spread across 138 pages, profiling 25 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Smart Water Network Industry Segment by Manufacturers: General Electric, IBM, Itron, Elster Water Metering, Sensus, Aclara Technologies, Aquiba, Arad Group, Arqiva, Badger Meter, Capgemini, Diehl Stiftung, Enware Australia, Homerider Systems, i2O Water, Kamstrup, Krohne, Landis+Gyr, Master Meter, Mueller Systems, Neptune Technology, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Sentec and TaKaDu

The global Smart Water Network market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Water Network.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2018 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Data Management

• Smart Meter

• Monitoring Control

• Communication Network

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Industrial Sector

• Residential Sector

• Commercial Sector

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

