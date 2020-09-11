Global Intelligent RFID Platform Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors, Demand Overview and Forecast Report to 2025

Intelligent RFID Platform Market studies uses electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects. The tags contain electronically-stored information. Passive tags collect energy from a nearby RFID reader’s interrogating radio waves. Active tags have a local power source (such as a battery) and may operate hundreds of meters from the RFID reader.

This report studies the Intelligent RFID Platform Industry status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Intelligent RFID Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

An intelligent RFID platform is basically a part of RFID middleware that enables the development and deployment of RFID systems. The intelligent RFID platform absorbs differences in different RFID tags from multiple suppliers. It then integrates the data to build scalable and flexible RFID solutions. The intelligent RFID platform has tools for monitoring and maintaining RFID systems.

The global Intelligent RFID Platform market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.

Global Intelligent RFID Platform Market is spread across 129 pages, profiling 12 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Intelligent RFID Platform Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• Advantech

• Impinj

• Terso Solutions

• Tyro Retail Solutions

• Alien Technology

• Checkpoint Systems

• Globe Ranger

• InSync Software

• RFID4U

• Software AG

• Tellago

• TIBCO Software

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Intelligent RFID Platform.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2018 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Low Frequency (LF) RFID

• High-Frequency (HF) RFID

• Ultra-high frequency (UHF) RFID

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Application management

• Data management

• Device management

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

