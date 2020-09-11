Global Mobile Workforce Solutions Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, Growth and SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors, Demand Overview and Forecast Research to 2025

Mobile Workforce Solutions Market studies a category of software and services used to manage employees working on field. The process includes all the activities needed to maintain a productive workforce, such as field service management, human resource management, performance and training management, data collection, recruiting, budgeting, forecasting, scheduling and analytics.

This report studies the Mobile Workforce Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Workforce Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

The increasing trend in automation, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile applications, virtual desktops have provided a wider platform for small and medium enterprises and businesses. The core function of mobile workforce management is to track time management, labor planning, attendance management and performance management.

The mobile workforce management mainly focuses on work scheduling, fleet management, field automation which helps in organizations planning their work management in a systematic way. The drivers that are responsible for growing the market for mobile workforce management are, growth in demand for mobility, automation in organizations and industries and Internet of Things (IoT).

Global Mobile Workforce Solutions Market is spread across 152 pages, profiling 20 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Mobile Workforce Solutions Industry Segment by Manufacturers: ClickSoftware, IFS, Oracle, SAP, ServiceMax, Verizon, Actsoft, ADP, Aricent, AT&T, Bell Mobility, FeedHenry, MobiWork, Pegasystems, ProntoForms, ServicePower, Sprint, TeleCommunications System, Telenav and Zebra Technologies

The global Mobile Workforce Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Workforce Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2018 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• BFSI

• Communication

• Logistics

• Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Media

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

