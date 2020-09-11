COVID – 19 Impact On Automation as a Service Industry 2020 Market Global and Regional Development by Top Manufacturers: IBM, Microsoft, Cognizant, VMware, Capgemini, Wipro

The key players profiled in the market include:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Pegasystems Inc.

DXC Technology Company

…..

This report gives an exhaustive appraisal of the Automation as a Service market driving components, which are perceived reliant on the requests of end-client, variable changes in the market, preventive components, and administrative understanding.

On the basis of deployment, the market is split into:

On-premises

Cloud

On the basis of business function, the market is split into:

Information Technology

Finance

Human Resource

Sales & Marketing

Operations

Global Automation as a Service Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

On the basis of vertical, the market is split into:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Target Audience:

Automation as a Service Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

The Report offers SWOT examination and venture return investigation, and other aspects such as the principle locale, economic situations with benefit, generation, request, limit, supply, and market development rate and figure.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks.

The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Providers

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Table of Contents:-

Executive Summary

Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

Global Automation as a Service Market — Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Global Automation as a Service Market — Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

3.4. Global Automation as a Service Market — Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Challenge Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5. Global Automation as a Service Market – Porter’s Five Forces

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. Global Automation as a Service Market – PEST Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Economic Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.7. Global Automation as a Service Market – Industry Trends

3.7.1. Automation as a Service Market: Current & Emerging Trends

Global Automation as a Service Market by Deployment Outlook

4.1. Global Automation as a Service Market Share, By Deployment, 2018 & 2026

4.2. On-premises

4.2.1. Global Automation as a Service Market, by On-premises, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Cloud

4.3.1. Global Automation as a Service Market, by Cloud, 2015 – 2026

Global Automation as a Service Market by Business Function Outlook

5.1. Global Automation as a Service Market Share, By Business Function, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Information Technology

5.2.1. Global Automation as a Service Market, by Information Technology, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Finance

5.3.1. Global Automation as a Service Market, by Finance, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Human Resource

5.4.1. Global Automation as a Service Market, by Human Resource, 2015 – 2026

5.5. Sales & Marketing

5.5.1. Global Automation as a Service Market, by Sales & Marketing, 2015 – 2026

5.6. Operations

5.6.1. Global Automation as a Service Market, by Operations, 2015 – 2026

Global Automation as a Service Market by Vertical Outlook

6.1. Global Automation as a Service Market Share, By Vertical, 2018 & 2026

6.2. BFSI

6.2.1. Global Automation as a Service Market, by BFSI, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Telecom & IT

6.3.1. Global Automation as a Service Market, by Telecom & IT, 2015 – 2026

6.4. Retail

6.4.1. Global Automation as a Service Market, by Retail, 2015 – 2026

6.5. Healthcare

6.5.1. Global Automation as a Service Market, by Healthcare, 2015 – 2026

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Global Automation as a Service Market, by Others, 2015 – 2026

Global Automation as a Service Regional Outlook

7.1. Global Automation as a Service Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2026

7.2. Asia Pacific

7.2.1. Key Takeaways

7.2.2. Asia Pacific Automation as a Service Market, 2015 – 2026

7.2.3. Asia Pacific Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.2.4. Asia Pacific Automation as a Service Market, by Business Function, 2015 – 2026

7.2.5. Asia Pacific Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.2.6. China

7.2.6.1. China Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.2.6.2. China Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.2.7. India

7.2.7.1. India Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.2.7.2. India Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.2.8. Japan

7.2.8.1. Japan Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.2.8.2. Japan Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.2.9. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.2.9.1. Rest of Asia Pacific Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.2.9.2. Rest of Asia Pacific Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key Takeaways

7.3.2. Europe Automation as a Service Market, 2015 – 2026

7.3.3. Europe Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.3.4. Europe Automation as a Service Market, by Business Function, 2015 – 2026

7.3.5. Europe Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.3.6. Germany

7.3.6.1. Germany Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.3.6.2. Germany Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.3.7. UK

7.3.7.1. UK Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.3.7.2. UK Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.3.8. France

7.3.8.1. France Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.3.8.2. France Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.3.9. Rest of Europe

7.3.9.1. Rest of Europe Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.3.9.2. Rest of Europe Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.4. North America

7.4.1. Key Takeaways

7.4.2. North America Automation as a Service Market, 2015 – 2026

7.4.3. North America Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.4.4. North America Automation as a Service Market, by Business Function, 2015 – 2026

7.4.5. North America Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.4.6. US

7.4.6.1. US Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.4.6.2. US Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.4.7. Canada

7.4.7.1. Canada Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.4.7.2. Canada Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.5. Middle East & Africa

7.5.1. Key Takeaways

7.5.2. Middle East & Africa Automation as a Service Market, 2015 – 2026

7.5.3. Middle East & Africa Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.5.4. Middle East & Africa Automation as a Service Market, by Business Function, 2015 – 2026

7.5.5. Middle East & Africa Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.5.6. UAE

7.5.6.1. UAE Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.5.6.2. UAE Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.5.7. Saudi Arabia

7.5.7.1. Saudi Arabia Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.5.7.2. Saudi Arabia Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.5.8. South Africa

7.5.8.1. South Africa Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.5.8.2. South Africa Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.5.9. Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.5.9.1. Rest of Middle East & Africa Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.5.9.2. Rest of Middle East & Africa Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.6. Latin America

7.6.1. Key Takeaways

7.6.2. Latin America Automation as a Service Market, 2015 – 2026

7.6.3. Latin America Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.6.4. Latin America Automation as a Service Market, by Business Function, 2015 – 2026

7.6.5. Latin America Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.6.6. Brazil

7.6.6.1. Brazil Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.6.6.2. Brazil Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.6.7. Mexico

7.6.7.1. Mexico Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.6.7.2. Mexico Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

7.6.8. Rest of Latin America

7.6.8.1. Rest of Latin America Automation as a Service Market, by Deployment, 2015 – 2026

7.6.8.2. Rest of Latin America Automation as a Service Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

Competitive Landscape

8.1. Global Automation as a Service Market — Market Share Analysis, by Key Players, 2018

8.1.1. Vendor Landscape

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. IBM Corporation

8.2.1.1. Company Overview

8.2.1.2. Financials

8.2.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2.2. Microsoft Corporation

8.2.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2.2. Financials

8.2.2.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2.3. HCL Technologies Limited

8.2.3.1. Company Overview

8.2.3.2. Financials

8.2.3.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2.4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

8.2.4.1. Company Overview

8.2.4.2. Financials

8.2.4.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2.5. Pegasystems Inc.

8.2.5.1. Company Overview

8.2.5.2. Financials

8.2.5.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2.6. DXC Technology Company

8.2.6.1. Company Overview

8.2.6.2. Financials

8.2.6.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2.7. Cognizant

8.2.7.1. Company Overview

8.2.7.2. Financials

8.2.7.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2.8. VMware, Inc

8.2.8.1. Company Overview

8.2.8.2. Financials

8.2.8.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2.9. Capgemini

8.2.9.1. Company Overview

8.2.9.2. Financials

8.2.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2.10. Wipro Limited

8.2.10.1. Company Overview

8.2.10.2. Financials

8.2.10.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

