COVID – 19 Impact On Payment Terminal Market Share 2020-2026 Industry Trend and Technology by Top Companies: Verifone, Gemalto NV, NCR Corporation, Oracle, Visiontek, ID TECH

Objective of the study:

To examine and forecast the market size of the global Payment Terminal market.

To categorize and forecast the global market based on application and region.

To classify drivers and challenges for global Payment Terminal market.

To observe competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global Payment Terminal market.

To recognize and study the profile of leading players operating in the global market.

Competitive Analysis: –

Ingenico Group, Verifone, Gemalto NV, CR Corporation, Oracle, PAX Technology, First Data Corporation, Gilbarco Veeder-Rootm, Visiontek, ID TECH

Payment Terminal Market, Regional Analysis: –

United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, are leading countries and provides data.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

Contact Payment Terminal

Contactless Payment Terminal

On the basis of vertical, the market is split into:

Transportation

Retail

Restaurants

Healthcare

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TOC of Payment Terminal Market Report Includes:

Executive Summary

Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

Global Payment Terminal Market — Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Global Payment Terminal Market — Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

3.4. Global Payment Terminal Market — Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Challenge Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5. Global Payment Terminal Market – Porter’s Five Forces

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. Global Payment Terminal Market – PEST Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Economic Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.7. Global Payment Terminal Market – Industry Trends

3.7.1. Payment Terminal Market: Current & Emerging Trends

Global Payment Terminal Market by Type Outlook

4.1. Global Payment Terminal Market Share, By Type, 2018 & 2026

4.2. Contact Payment Terminal

4.2.1. Global Payment Terminal Market, by Contact Payment Terminal, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Contactless Payment Terminal

4.3.1. Global Payment Terminal Market, by Contactless Payment Terminal, 2015 – 2026

Global Payment Terminal Market by Vertical Outlook

5.1. Global Payment Terminal Market Share, By Vertical, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Transportation

5.2.1. Global Payment Terminal Market, by Transportation, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Retail

5.3.1. Global Payment Terminal Market, by Retail, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Restaurants

5.4.1. Global Payment Terminal Market, by Restaurants, 2015 – 2026

5.5. Healthcare

5.5.1. Global Payment Terminal Market, by Healthcare, 2015 – 2026

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Global Payment Terminal Market, by Others, 2015 – 2026

Global Payment Terminal Regional Outlook

6.1. Global Payment Terminal Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2026

6.2. Asia Pacific

6.2.1. Key Takeaways

6.2.2. Asia Pacific Payment Terminal Market, 2015 – 2026

6.2.3. Asia Pacific Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.2.4. Asia Pacific Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.2.5. China

6.2.5.1. China Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.2.5.2. China Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.2.6. India

6.2.6.1. India Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.2.6.2. India Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.2.7. Japan

6.2.7.1. Japan Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.2.7.2. Japan Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.2.8. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.2.8.1. Rest of Asia Pacific Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.2.8.2. Rest of Asia Pacific Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key Takeaways

6.3.2. Europe Payment Terminal Market, 2015 – 2026

6.3.3. Europe Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.3.4. Europe Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.3.5. Germany

6.3.5.1. Germany Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.3.5.2. Germany Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.3.6. UK

6.3.6.1. UK Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.3.6.2. UK Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.3.7. France

6.3.7.1. France Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.3.7.2. France Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.3.8. Rest of Europe

6.3.8.1. Rest of Europe Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.3.8.2. Rest of Europe Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.4. North America

6.4.1. Key Takeaways

6.4.2. North America Payment Terminal Market, 2015 – 2026

6.4.3. North America Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.4.4. North America Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.4.5. US

6.4.5.1. US Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.4.5.2. US Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.4.6. Canada

6.4.6.1. Canada Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.4.6.2. Canada Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.5. Middle East & Africa

6.5.1. Key Takeaways

6.5.2. Middle East & Africa Payment Terminal Market, 2015 – 2026

6.5.3. Middle East & Africa Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.5.4. Middle East & Africa Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.5.5. UAE

6.5.5.1. UAE Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.5.5.2. UAE Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.5.6. Saudi Arabia

6.5.6.1. Saudi Arabia Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.5.6.2. Saudi Arabia Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.5.7. South Africa

6.5.7.1. South Africa Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.5.7.2. South Africa Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.5.8. Rest of Middle East & Africa

6.5.8.1. Rest of Middle East & Africa Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.5.8.2. Rest of Middle East & Africa Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.6. Latin America

6.6.1. Key Takeaways

6.6.2. Latin America Payment Terminal Market, 2015 – 2026

6.6.3. Latin America Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.6.4. Latin America Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.6.5. Brazil

6.6.5.1. Brazil Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.6.5.2. Brazil Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.6.6. Mexico

6.6.6.1. Mexico Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.6.6.2. Mexico Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.6.7. Rest of Latin America

6.6.7.1. Rest of Latin America Payment Terminal Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.6.7.2. Rest of Latin America Payment Terminal Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global Payment Terminal Market — Market Share Analysis, by Key Players, 2018

7.1.1. Vendor Landscape

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. Ingenico Group

7.2.1.1. Company Overview

7.2.1.2. Financials

7.2.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.2. Verifone

7.2.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2.2. Financials

7.2.2.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.3. Gemalto NV

7.2.3.1. Company Overview

7.2.3.2. Financials

7.2.3.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.4. NCR Corporation

7.2.4.1. Company Overview

7.2.4.2. Financials

7.2.4.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.5. Oracle

7.2.5.1. Company Overview

7.2.5.2. Financials

7.2.5.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.6. PAX Technology

7.2.6.1. Company Overview

7.2.6.2. Financials

7.2.6.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.7. First Data Corporation

7.2.7.1. Company Overview

7.2.7.2. Financials

7.2.7.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.8. Gilbarco Veeder-Root

7.2.8.1. Company Overview

7.2.8.2. Financials

7.2.8.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.9. Visiontek

7.2.9.1. Company Overview

7.2.9.2. Financials

7.2.9.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.10. ID TECH

7.2.10.1. Company Overview

7.2.10.2. Financials

7.2.10.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

