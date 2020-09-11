COVID – 19 Impact On GPS Tracking Devices Market 2020 Industry Rapid Growth on Technology with Top Key Players: CalAmp, Orbcomm, Concox, Laird, MeiTrack, Teltonika

For Sample Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1152377

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The key players profiled in the market include:

CalAmp, Seirra Wireless,l Orbcomm, Quwclinck Wireless Solution Co. Ltd., Concox, Laird, TomTom International BV, MeiTrack, Teltonika, ATrack Technology Inc.

Detailed Competitive Landscape of Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Research 2020-2026

The global GPS Tracking Devices market is enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Global GPS Tracking Devices Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker

Others

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

Commercial Vehicle

Cargo & Container

Others

Based on tracking device, the market is divided into:

Satellite

Cellular

Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into:

Transportation & Logistics

Construction

Oil & Gas

Mining

Government & Public Sector

Others

Table of Contents:-

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

3. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market — Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market — Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

3.4. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market — Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Challenge Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market – Porter’s Five Forces

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market – PEST Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Economic Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.7. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market – Industry Trends

3.7.1. GPS Tracking Devices Market: Current & Emerging Trends

4. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market by Product Type Outlook

4.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Share, by Product Type, 2018 & 2026

4.2. Standalone Tracker

4.2.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Standalone Tracker, 2015 – 2026

4.3. OBD Device

4.3.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by OBD Device, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Advance Tracker

4.4.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Advance Tracker, 2015 – 2026

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Others, 2015 – 2026

5. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market by Application Outlook

5.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Share, by Application, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Commercial Vehicle

5.2.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Commercial Vehicle, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Cargo & Container

5.3.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Cargo & Container, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Others, 2015 – 2026

6. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market by Tracking Device Outlook

6.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Share, by Tracking Device, 2018 & 2026

6.2. Satellite

6.2.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Satellite, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Cellular

6.3.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Cellular, 2015 – 2026

7. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market by Industry Vertical Outlook

7.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Share, by Industry Vertical, 2018 & 2026

7.2. Transportation & Logistics

7.2.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS, 2015 – 2026

7.3. Construction

7.3.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Construction, 2015 – 2026

7.4. Oil & Gas

7.4.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Oil & Gas, 2015 – 2026

7.5. Mining

7.5.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Mining, 2015 – 2026

7.6. Government & Public Sector

7.6.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Government & Public Sector, 2015 – 2026

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Others, 2015 – 2026

8. Global GPS Tracking Devices Regional Outlook

8.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2026

8.2. Asia Pacific

8.2.1. Key Takeaways

8.2.1.1. Asia Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.2.1.2. Asia Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.2.1.3. Asia Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.2.1.4. Asia Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.2.1.5. Asia Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.2.2. China

8.2.2.1. China GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.2.2.2. China GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.2.2.3. China GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.2.2.4. China GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.2.2.5. China GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.2.3. India

8.2.3.1. India GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.2.3.2. India GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.2.3.3. India GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.2.3.4. India GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.2.3.5. India GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.2.4. Japan

8.2.4.1. Japan GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.2.4.2. Japan GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.2.4.3. Japan GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.2.4.4. Japan GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.2.4.5. Japan GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.2.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.2.5.1. Rest of Asia Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.2.5.2. Rest of Asia Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.2.5.3. Rest of Asia Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.2.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.2.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Key Takeaways

8.3.1.1. Europe GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.3.1.2. Europe GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.3.1.3. Europe GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.3.1.4. Europe GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.3.1.5. Europe GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.2.1. Germany GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.3.2.2. Germany GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.3.2.3. Germany GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.3.2.4. Germany GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.3.2.5. Germany GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.3.3. UK

8.3.3.1. UK GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.3.3.2. UK GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.3.3.3. UK GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.3.3.4. UK GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.3.3.5. UK GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.3.4. France

8.3.4.1. France GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.3.4.2. France GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.3.4.3. France GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.3.4.4. France GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.3.4.5. France GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.3.5. Rest of Europe

8.3.5.1. Rest of Europe GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.3.5.2. Rest of Europe GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.3.5.3. Rest of Europe GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.3.5.4. Rest of Europe GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.3.5.5. Rest of Europe GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.4. North America

8.4.1. Key Takeaways

8.4.1.1. North America GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.4.1.2. North America GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.4.1.3. North America GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.4.1.4. North America GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.4.1.5. North America GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.4.2. US

8.4.2.1. US GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.4.2.2. US GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.4.2.3. US GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.4.2.4. US GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.4.2.5. US GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.4.3. Canada

8.4.3.1. Canada GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.4.3.2. Canada GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.4.3.3. Canada GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.4.3.4. Canada GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.4.3.5. Canada GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.5.1. Key Takeaways

8.5.1.1. Middle East & Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.5.1.2. Middle East & Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.5.1.3. Middle East & Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.5.1.5. Middle East & Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.2.1. UAE GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.5.2.2. UAE GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.5.2.3. UAE GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.5.2.4. UAE GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.5.2.5. UAE GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.5.3. Saudi Arabia

8.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.5.3.2. Saudi Arabia GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.5.3.4. Saudi Arabia GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.5.3.5. Saudi Arabia GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.5.4. South Africa

8.5.4.1. South Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.5.4.2. South Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.5.4.3. South Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.5.4.4. South Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.5.4.5. South Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.5.5.1. Rest of Middle East & Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.5.5.2. Rest of Middle East & Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.5.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.5.5.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.6. Latin America

8.6.1. Key Takeaways

8.6.1.1. Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.6.1.2. Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.6.1.3. Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.6.1.4. Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.6.1.5. Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.6.2. Brazil

8.6.2.1. Brazil GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.6.2.2. Brazil GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.6.2.3. Brazil GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.6.2.4. Brazil GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.6.2.5. Brazil GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.6.3. Mexico

8.6.3.1. Mexico GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.6.3.2. Mexico GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.6.3.3. Mexico GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.6.3.4. Mexico GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.6.3.5. Mexico GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

8.6.4. Rest of Latin America

8.6.4.1. Rest of Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Market, 2015 – 2026

8.6.4.2. Rest of Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2015 – 2026

8.6.4.3. Rest of Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Tracking Device, 2015 – 2026

8.6.4.4. Rest of Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

8.6.4.5. Rest of Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Market, by Industry Vertical, 2015 – 2026

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Global GPS Tracking Devices Market — Market Share Analysis, by Key Players, 2018

9.1.1. Vendor Landscape

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. CALAMP

9.2.1.1. Company Overview

9.2.1.2. Financials

9.2.1.3. Products Portfolio

9.2.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2.2. Seirra Wireless

9.2.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2.2. Financials

9.2.2.3. Products Portfolio

9.2.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2.3. Orbcomm

9.2.3.1. Company Overview

9.2.3.2. Financials

9.2.3.3. Products Portfolio

9.2.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2.4. Quwclinck Wireless Solution Co. Ltd.

9.2.4.1. Company Overview

9.2.4.2. Financials

9.2.4.3. Products Portfolio

9.2.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2.5. Concox

9.2.5.1. Company Overview

9.2.5.2. Financials

9.2.5.3. Products Portfolio

9.2.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2.6. Laird

9.2.6.1. Company Overview

9.2.6.2. Financials

9.2.6.3. Products Portfolio

9.2.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2.7. TomTom International BV

9.2.7.1. Company Overview

9.2.7.2. Financials

9.2.7.3. Products Portfolio

9.2.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2.8. MeiTrack

9.2.8.1. Company Overview

9.2.8.2. Financials

9.2.8.3. Products Portfolio

9.2.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2.9. Teltonika

9.2.9.1. Company Overview

9.2.9.2. Financials

9.2.9.3. Products Portfolio

9.2.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2.10. ATrack Technology Inc.

9.2.10.1. Company Overview

9.2.10.2. Financials

9.2.10.3. Products Portfolio

9.2.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

