COVID – 19 Impact On PV Micro Inverters Industry 2020 Market Outlook by Top Manufacturers: TMEIC, SunPower, Omron, General Electric, Enphase Energy

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import-export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin.

The key players profiled in the market include:-

Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

TMEIC

Schenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

General Electric

TBEA SunOasis Co. Ltd.

Enphase Energy Inc.

SunPower Corp.

Global PV Micro Inverters Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Based on system type, the market is divided into:

Standalone Systems

Integrated Systems

Based on power class, the market is divided into:

Single Phase

Three Phase

Based on end use, the market is divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Target Audience:

PV Micro Inverters Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes

Table of Contents:-

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

3. PV Micro Inverters Market— Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. PV Micro Inverters Market— Value Chain & Supply Chain Analysis

3.4. PV Micro Inverters Market— Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Challenge Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5. PV Micro Inverters Market- Porter’s Five Forces

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. PV Micro Inverters Market- PEST Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Economic Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.7. PV Micro Inverters Market- Industry Trends

3.7.1. PV Micro Inverters Market: Current & Emerging Trends

4. PV Micro Inverters Market by System Type Outlook

4.1. PV Micro Inverters Market Share, by System Type, 2018 & 2026

4.2. Standalone Systems

4.2.1. PV Micro Inverters Market, by Standalone Systems, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Integrated Systems

4.3.1. PV Micro Inverters Market, by Integrated Systems, 2015 – 2026

5. PV Micro Inverters Market by Power Class Outlook

And Continued….

