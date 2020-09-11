COVID – 19 Impact On Blood Glucose Testing Industry 2020-2026 Market Top Key Players: Pfizer, Roche Diagnostics, Sanofi, ARKRAY, Novo Nordisk A/S, Medtronic

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India

Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Global Blood Glucose Testing Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

On the basis of component, the market is split into:

Glucometer Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

Sensors

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, type and component market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, type and component with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Blood Glucose Testing Device Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Government and Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

