Shackles Market Size, by Type (Bolt Type, Round Pin, Screw Pin), Application (Marine Industry, Construction Industry) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast to 2026

Shackles‎ Market Research Report estimates the size of the market for 2020 and projects its growth by 2026.

Scope of global Shackles market includes by Type (Bolt Type, Round Pin, Screw Pin), by Application (Marine Industry, Construction Industry, Package Industry), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Shackles are generally combined with multiple shackles to handle the heavy equipment. They serve as critical function of connecting various pieces of lifting equipment together.

Growing usage in automotive industry for chaining and linking, various advantage over other shackles such as, heavy load handling, and easy maintenance, improving economization in rising countries has led to investment in various industries are some of main driving factors for market growth. However, various limitations associated with their application remains restrain for the market growth.

The key players profiled in the market include:

*Crosby Group

*Van Beest

*Otto Ganter GmbH

*Suncor Stainless

*Norelem

*Trans-Web

*Petersen Stainless Rigging

*Stas-Lifteurop

*Wurth Group

*Jiechao Machinery

…

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The regional analysis of Global Shackles Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing demand of Shackless in the countries such as Germany, the UK and France. North America is also registered to grow in the global Shackles market due to growing consumer preference toward nutritious & healthy food products over the coming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing awareness regarding with health issues in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

Based on type, the market is split into:

Bolt Type

Round Pin

Screw Pin

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Marine Industry

Construction Industry

Others (manufacturing industry, construction industry)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary Methodology and Scope Global Shackles Market — Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Global Shackles Market — Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Global Shackles Market — Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.5. Global Shackles Market – Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. Global Shackles Market – PESTEL Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Environmental Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.6.5. Economic Factors

3.6.6. Legal Factors

