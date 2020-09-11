COVID – 19 Impact On Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market 2020 Global Industry Development Strategy by Top Key Players: Abbott, Alere Inc., PTS Diagnostics, Medtronic, Beckman
The key players profiled in the market include:-
Abbott Laboratories
Roche Diagnostics Limited
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Johnson & Johnson
Instrumentation Laboratory
….
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
Manufacturers
Suppliers
Distributors
Government Body & Associations
Research Institutes
Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @
https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1181200
On the basis of product, the market is split into:
Blood Glucose Testing Kits
Cardio Metabolic Monitoring Kits
Infectious Disease Testing Kits
Other Products
On the basis of prescription mode, the market is split into:
Prescription Based Testing
Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing
On the basis of distribution channel, the market is split into:
On the basis Direct Tenders
Retail
On of end user, the market is split into:
Hospital
Clinics
Ambulatory Care
Other End Users
Order a Copy of Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1181200
Key Benefits of the Report:
Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market
Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
Detailed insights on emerging regions, product, prescription mode, distribution channel, end user and options with qualitative and quantitative information and fact
Table of Contents:-
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Overview
4.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
4.2. Market Trends
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.4. Supply Chain Analysis
4.3. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market – PESTEL Analysis
Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by Product
5.1. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, Size and Forecast, 2015-2026
5.2. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market by Blood Glucose Testing Kits, 2015-2026
5.2.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026
5.3. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market by Cardio Metabolic Monitoring Kits, 2015-2026
5.3.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026
5.4. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market by Infectious Disease Testing Kits, 2015-2026
5.4.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026
5.5. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market by Other Products, 2015-2026
5.5.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026
6. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by Prescription Mode
And Continued….
About Us: –
Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.