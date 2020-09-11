COVID – 19 Impact On Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market 2020 Global Industry Development Strategy by Top Key Players: Abbott, Alere Inc., PTS Diagnostics, Medtronic, Beckman

The key players profiled in the market include:-

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics Limited

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Instrumentation Laboratory

….

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

On the basis of product, the market is split into:

Blood Glucose Testing Kits

Cardio Metabolic Monitoring Kits

Infectious Disease Testing Kits

Other Products

On the basis of prescription mode, the market is split into:

Prescription Based Testing

Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is split into:

On the basis Direct Tenders

Retail

On of end user, the market is split into:

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Other End Users

Key Benefits of the Report:

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, product, prescription mode, distribution channel, end user and options with qualitative and quantitative information and fact

Table of Contents:-

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Overview

4.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

4.2. Market Trends

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market – PESTEL Analysis

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by Product

5.1. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.2. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market by Blood Glucose Testing Kits, 2015-2026

5.2.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.3. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market by Cardio Metabolic Monitoring Kits, 2015-2026

5.3.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.4. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market by Infectious Disease Testing Kits, 2015-2026

5.4.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.5. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market by Other Products, 2015-2026

5.5.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

6. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by Prescription Mode

And Continued….

