COVID – 19 Impact On Battery-Powered Bike Market 2020 Industry Top Manufacturers: Psynyde, Accell Group N.V., Yamaha Motor, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Trek Bicycle, Pedego Electric Bikes

The key players profiled in the market include:- Yamaha Motor Company, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Accell Group N.V., Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Pedego Electric Bikes, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Psynyde

Global Battery-Powered Bike market 2020 industry research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Battery-Powered Bike market. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

Lithium-ion

Lithium-ion polymer

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Class-I

Class-II

Others

Global Battery-Powered Bike Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks.

The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration.

Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Table of Contents:-

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

Global Battery-Powered Bike Market — Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Global Battery-Powered Bike Market — Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Global Battery-Powered Bike Market — Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.5. Global Battery-Powered Bike Market – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. Global Battery-Powered Bike Market – PESTEL Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Environmental Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.6.5. Economic Factors

3.6.6. Legal Factors

Global Battery-Powered Bike Market — Industry Trends

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Current Technologies in Battery-Powered Bike Market

4.3. Emerging Technology Trends in Battery-Powered Bike Market

4.4. Patent Registrations and Innovations

4.5. Regulatory Trends in Battery-Powered Bike Market

Global Battery-Powered Bike Market —Type Outlook

5.1. Global Battery-Powered Bike Market Share, by Type, 2020 & 2026

Global Battery-Powered Bike Market — Application Outlook

6.1. Global Battery-Powered Bike Market Share, by Application, 2020 & 2026

Global Battery-Powered Bike Market — By Regional Outlook

7.1. Global Battery-Powered Bike Market Share, by Region, 2020 & 2026

7.2. Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape & Company Profile

8.1. Competitive Landscape

8.1.1. Global Battery-Powered Bike Market — Market Share/Ranking Analysis, by Key Players (2020)

8.1.2. Vendor Landscape

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. YAMAHA MOTOR COMPANY

8.2.1.1. Business Overview

8.2.1.2. YAMAHA MOTOR COMPANY: Financial Snapshot

8.2.1.3. Products/Services Offered

8.2.1.4. Recent Strategic Initiatives

8.2.1.5. Orian’s View

8.2.2. GIANT MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.

8.2.3. ACCELL GROUP N.V.

8.2.4. AIMA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD.

8.2.5. YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

8.2.6. PEDEGO ELECTRIC BIKES

8.2.7. MERIDA INDUSTRY CO. LTD

8.2.8. TREK BICYCLE CORPORATION

8.2.9. SPECIALIZED BICYCLE COMPONENTS, INC.

8.2.10. PSYNYDE

