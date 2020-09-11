COVID – 19 Impact On Imatinib Drugs Market 2020 Industry Study In-Detailed Outlook Analysis by Top Leaders: Novartis, Sanofi S.A., Cipla Inc., Apotex Inc., Mylan Pharms

The report also contains a detailed study of the regional classification of the global market size, share, growth rate, trend, regional demand, business strategy and company overview by forecast research report till 2026.

The key players profiled in the market include:- Novartis, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals, Actavis Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Cipla Inc., Apotex Inc., Mylan Pharms Inc.

Global Imatinib Drugs market 2020 industry research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Imatinib Drugs market. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

On the basis of drug formulation, the market is split into:

Tablets

Capsules

Others

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

Chronic Eosinophilic Leukemia (CEL)

Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans (DFSP)

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST)

Hyper-eosinophilic Syndrome (HES)

Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)

Others

Global Imatinib Drugs Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks.

The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Table of Contents:-

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. lobal Imatinib Drugs Market Overview

4.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

4.2. Market Trends

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Global Imatinib Drugs Market – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Global Imatinib Drugs Market – PESTEL Analysis

Global Imatinib Drugs Market, by Drug Formulation

5.1. Global Imatinib Drugs Market, Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.2. Global Imatinib Drugs Market, by Tablets, 2015-2026

5.2.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.3. Global Imatinib Drugs Market, by Capsules, 2015-2026

5.3.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.4. Global Imatinib Drugs Market, by Others, 2015-2026

5.4.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

Global Imatinib Drugs Market, by Application

6.1. Global Imatinib Drugs Market, Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.2. Global Imatinib Drugs Market, by Chronic Eosinophilic Leukemia (CEL), 2015-2026

6.2.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

6.3. Global Imatinib Drugs Market, by Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans (DFSP), 2015-2026

6.3.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

6.4. Global Imatinib Drugs Market, by Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST), 2015-2026

6.4.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

6.5. Global Imatinib Drugs Market, by Hyper-eosinophilic Syndrome (HES), 2015-2026

6.5.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

6.6. Global Imatinib Drugs Market, by Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), 2015-2026

6.6.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

6.7. Global Imatinib Drugs Market, by Others, 2015-2026

6.7.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

Global Imatinib Drugs Market by Region

7.1. Imatinib Drugs Market Regional Analysis, 2015-2026

7.2. Global Imatinib Drugs Market Revenue (USD Million) by Region, 2015-2026

7.3. North America Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.3.1. North America Imatinib Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.3.2. North America Imatinib Drugs Market by Country, 2015-2026

7.3.2.1. U.S. Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.3.2.2. Canada Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.4. Europe Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.4.1. Europe Imatinib Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.4.2. Europe Imatinib Drugs Market by Country, 2015-2026

7.4.2.1. Germany Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.4.2.2. France Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.4.2.3. Italy Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.4.2.4. UK Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.4.2.5. Spain Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.4.2.6. Rest of Europe Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.5. Asia Pacific Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.5.1. Asia Pacific Imatinib Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.5.2. Asia Pacific Imatinib Drugs Market by Country, 2015-2026

7.5.2.1. Japan Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.5.2.2. China Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.5.2.3. India Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.5.2.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.6. South America Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.6.1. South America Imatinib Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.6.2. South America Imatinib Drugs Market by Country, 2015-2026

7.6.2.1. Mexico Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.6.2.2. Brazil Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.6.2.3. Rest of South America Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.7. Middle East & Africa Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.7.1. Middle East & Africa Imatinib Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.7.2. Middle East & Africa Imatinib Drugs Market by Country, 2015-2026

7.7.2.1. Saudi Arabia Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.7.2.2. South Africa Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.7.2.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa Imatinib Drugs Market, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Share Analysis and Top Player Positioning, 2018

Company Profiles

9.1. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Key Developments

9.2. Sun Pharmaceuticals

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Overview

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Key Developments

9.3. Novartis

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Overview

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Key Developments

9.4. Actavis Generics

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Overview

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Key Developments

9.5. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Overview

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Key Developments

9.6. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Overview

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Key Developments

9.7. Sanofi S.A.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Overview

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Key Developments

9.8. Cipla Inc.

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Overview

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Key Developments

9.9. Apotex Inc.

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Overview

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Key Developments

9.10. Mylan Pharms Inc.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Overview

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Key Developments

