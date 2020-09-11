Rising Demand for Organic and Natural Ingredients to Fuel the Growth of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market 2017 – 2025

Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

key players offer variety of bone graft products that will attract more number of customers and hence drives the market growth. For example, Synthes, Inc., a Johnson and Johnson Company offers chronOS Strip bone graft substitute. This synthetic bone graft is manufactured from chronOS β-tricalcium phosphate granules that can be perfuse with patients own bone marrow and blood. Additionally, consistent efforts of many key players of this market to develop biodegradable composite structures and polymeric materials will attract customers to use bone grafts and substitute products and hence drives the market growth. Various other factors like advancement in technologies and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions will also drive the market growth of bone grafts and substitutes. However, some of the limitations using bone grafts and substitutes like donor site morbidity and difficulty in supplying these materials will hinder the market growth of bone grafts and substitutes.

The market of BGS can be categorized into:

By Types Ceramic-based BGS Polymer-based BGS Growth factor-based BGS Cell-based BGS Harvested BGS Others



Geographically, North America dominates the global BGS market due to increasing use of allografts (i.e. one of the types of bone grafts) and other substitute products. According to Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, nearly one third of bone grafts used in North America are allograft types. Europe is considered as the second largest region for the bone grafts and substitutes market. The growth is mainly attributed to frequent new introductions of bone grafts and substitute products in European region and availability of wide range of alternatives in bone grafts and substitute products. In addition, increasing patient population of orthopaedic surgery and steady supply of orthopaedic devices in Europe further stimulates the market growth. While Asia-Pacific region is the emerging region for the global bone grafts and substitutes market due to increasing acceptance of autograft bone.

The major players competing in bone grafts and substitutes market are Medtronic, Inc., Wright Medical Technology, Synthes, Inc., Stryker, Baxter International, Inc., TiGenix, Integra LifeSciences Corporation and others.

