Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Trends, Growth and New Technologies Research 2022 with top key venders like Google Inc., Intel Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Microsoft Corporation

Augmented reality is a technology that uses the existing user’s environment and overlays the digital or virtual content or information over it. Augmented reality applications are developed on special 3D programs that enable developers to integrate contextual or digital content with the real world.

While virtual reality is also a three-dimensional (3D)-computer generated environment-which completely immerses end users in an artificial world without seeing the real world. This report includes, the revenue generation from the sale of augmented and virtual reality enabled hardware and content.

The augmented and virtual reality market is segmented on the basis of platform, application, and geography. Based on the platform, the augmented and virtual reality market is segmented into mobile, console and personal computer (PC). Among platforms, the console segment contributed maximum market share in 2015, owing to the increase in penetration of gaming consoles especially, among the young population worldwide.

Key Players:

Google Inc., Intel Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oculus VR, LLC, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Vuzix Corporation.

By application, the augmented and virtual reality market is segmented into videogames, live events and video entertainment, military, healthcare, and others (retail, real estate, education, and engineering). Among applications, video games segment dominated the market in 2015 due to growing popularity and increased spending on augmented and virtual reality based video games globally.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among regions, the market in Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 67.5% during the forecast period owing to the high mobile device and gaming consoles’ penetration in the region.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Augmented and Virtual Reality market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Augmented and Virtual Reality market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Augmented and Virtual Reality industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market The evolution of significant market aspects Industry-wide investigation of market segments Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years Market share evaluation Study of niche industrial sectors Tactical approaches of the market leaders Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

