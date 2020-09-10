Omeprazole Market: Comprehensive Insights, Rising Demand, Technological Innovations and Regional Outlook end of 2027

Research Nester has released a report titled “Omeprazole Market — Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global omeprazole market in terms of market segmentation by dosage form, distribution channel, indication and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global omeprazole market is segmented by dosage form into capsule, tablet and powder, out of which, the capsule segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and cross a value of around USD 1800 million by the end of 2027. Additionally, the segment, which held a market share of around 52% in the year 2018, is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019–2027. Apparently, the tablet segment is anticipated to grow with a moderate CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

The global omeprazole market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of acid refluxes, respiratory disorders, heart-related issues and others amongst the growing number of elderly populations, along with the rising number of obese people globally and factors such as rising opportunities generated from the increasing focus on innovation and development for low-cost generics by the pharmaceutical manufacturers are some of the factors anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the global omeprazole market. The market is further anticipated to garner a value of around USD 3300 million by the end of 2027 from a value of around USD 1900 million in the year 2018 and also achieve an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 1200 million during the forecast period.

Regionally, the global omeprazole market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, the market in North America held a market share of around 38% in the year 2018, and is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of nations, such as U.S. and Canada, where U.S. held the dominant market share of around 59% in the year 2018. On the other hand, the North America omeprazole market is expected to expand by observing the growth rate of ar0und 1.6x over the forecast period.

Increasing Number of Patients with Gastrointestinal Disorders

Omeprazole drug has been approved by the regulatory agencies to be prescribed as a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) that aids in reducing acidity, as well as for curing heartburns and for the treatment of diseases linked with the gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD). Growing need for the treatment of the gastrointestinal disorders, backed by the increasing number of patients who are suffering from peptic ulcers, coupled with the increasing awareness for the treatment of several gastrointestinal disorders in several developed and developing nations around the globe owing to the increasing expenditure by the government of nations for the development of the healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global omeprazole market. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

However, concerns regarding the use of antacids as an alternative for the treatment of GERD and to neutralize the acid in the stomach, are some of the factors anticipated to limit the growth of the global omeprazole market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global omeprazole market, which includes company profiling of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (NSE: DRREDDY), AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN), Sandoz International GmbH, Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL), Apotex, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC (NYSE: AMRX), Perrigo Company plc, Salix Pharmaceuticals and Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN). CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global omeprazole market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

