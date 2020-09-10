Transparent Display Market: Growth Insight, Emerging Trends, Rising Demand,Industry Trends & Revenue Growth by the end of 2028

Research Nester has released a report titled “Transparent Display Market — Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global transparent display market in terms of market segmentation by product type, display size, display technology, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global transparent display market is segmented by display technology into LCD, OLED and others, out of which, the OLED display technology segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on the back of availability of numerous advantages of OLED displays, such as high natural color gamut, high contrast ratio, thin display panels, available in flexible form factors and high response time amongst others, over LCD display or other display technologies. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE

The global transparent display market is anticipated to achieve a robust CAGR over the forecast period 2021–2028. Growing technological advancements for displays and display technologies throughout the years, which help to provide high resolution visualization at a lower rate of power consumption, coupled with the increasing advancements in augmented reality as well as for the rising adoption of augmented reality solutions across businesses are some of the factors anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the global transparent display market.

Regionally, the global transparent display market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest market share, primarily driven by China, India, Japan and South Korea. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the rapid advancements in electronic goods in these nations, especially China, coupled with the region known to be a manufacturing hub for several consumer electronic products.

Growing Demand for Transparent Displays for Utilization in Head-Mounted Displays and Head-Up Displays

End user industries such as automotive, sports & entertainment, aerospace & defense along with healthcare amongst others have seen an increase in the adoption of advanced technological products that enhance overall consumer experience. As such, two products, namely, head-mounted displays or HMDs and head-up displays or HUDs are being increasingly used in these industries. These products utilize transparent display technology which influence the consumer with the enhancement in their viewing behavior, backed by the innovative and eye-catching impact provided by the transparent displays. OLED display technology is one of the emerging display technologies that is widely used in different consumer electronic goods including smart wearables, glasses as well as AR/VR head-mounted displays in the form of transparent displays. Moreover, increasing IT infrastructure as well as the need for IoT products around the globe is helping to the increasing adoption of transparent displays in the automotive, consumer entertainment, medical and education applications for students, which is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the growth of the global transparent display market. Additionally, increasing opportunities for the use of transparent displays in the advertisement industry, especially for luxury goods and products in the industries such as automotive, gems & jewelry, consumer appliances and consumer appliances amongst others, are also anticipated to drive the growth of the global transparent display market. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE

However, concerns regarding the high-end product cost as well as the sharp drop in product price over the years affecting profitability of manufacturers are some of the factors anticipated to limit the growth of the global transparent display market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global transparent display market, which includes company profiling of LG Electronics (KRX: 066570), Panasonic Corporation (TYO: 6752), Planar Systems, Inc., Pro Display, Crystal Display Systems Ltd., BenQ Corporation, NEC Display Solutions, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (SHE: 002415), Samsung (KRX: 005930) and Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co., Ltd.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global transparent display market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE

About Research Nester:

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavours. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

