NUCLEAR IMAGING MARKET ECONOMIC ASPECT WITH INDUSTRY CAPACITY, FUTURE PROSPECTS & FORECAST 2016-2028 | CARDINAL HEALTH, GE HEALTHCARE, SIEMENS, TOSHIBA MEDICAL, CARESTREAM

A recent report published by QMI on nuclear imaging market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of nuclear imaging market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for nuclear imaging during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of nuclear imaging to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, nuclear imaging market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to increase in the number of cancer cases and various cardio-logical ailments. Nuclear medicine imaging is imaging speciality involving the application of radioactive substances in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Nuclear medicine imaging records radiation emitting from within the body. These tests mainly show the physiological function of the system being investigated and are generally more organ-, tissue- or disease-specific.

These procedures are usually non-invasive and are painless medical tests that aid physicians diagnose and evaluate medical conditions. The imaging scans use radioactive materials called radiotracers. These radiotracers are used in diagnosis and therapeutics.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The nuclear imaging market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnostic method, and application.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into diagnostic and research. These are used more in diagnostics than research, as they help identify medical conditions with ease.

Based on the diagnostic method, the market has been divided into PET, SPECT, brachytherapy, alpha emitters, beta emitters, and others. PET and SPECT are the two most common diagnostic methods.

Based on application, the market has been divided into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others. As there is an increase in the number of cancer cases worldwide, oncology has a greater use of these imaging techniques.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market are:

o Increase in the number of cancer cases and various cardio-logical ailments

o Increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures

o Shortage of materials used can hinder the market growth

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For nuclear imaging market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the nuclear imaging market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions as they have an established healthcare infrastructure for product innovations and early adaptations. This is estimated to drive demand for nuclear imaging market in these regions.�In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a high CAGR for nuclear imaging market. The APAC region has witnessed strategic investments by global companies to cater the growing demand for healthcare solutions in the recent years. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for nuclear imaging market.

Companies Covered: Bracco Imaging SpA, Cardinal Health Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Healthcare, Siemens Medical Solutions, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Positron Corporation, Naviscan, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health

