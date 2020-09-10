IMAGE SENSORS MARKET 2020-2028 | RISE IN INDUSTRY TO BOOST GROWTH | HONEYWELL, SCHNEIDER, SECURITAS, SONY, SAMSUNG, OMNIVISION, ON SEMICONDUCTOR

A recent report published by QMI on image sensor market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of image sensor market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for image sensor during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of image sensor to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

An image sensor is a sensor that detects and then conveys information that is used to make an image. This is done by converting the changing attenuation of the light waves into signals that convey the information. They are used in a number of digital cameras and imaging devices.

The market for image sensors is segmented into type, processing type, and the end-users.

Based on the type, it is bifurcated into CCD (Charge Coupled Device) and CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor). CMOS sensors are more popular as they are smaller in size, easier to integrate, have a lower power consumption and a lesser manufacturing cost as compared to CCD.

Based on processing type, it is divided into 2D and 3D technology. The 3D technology is the most growing segment as it is being used in various applications like the ADAS, computer vision among many others. Also, the implementation of AI in smartphones is driving this market further.

Based on the end-users, the segmentation is consumer electronics, security & surveillance, healthcare, industrial, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, and others. The consumer electronics is the fastest-growing segment as there is an increase in disposable income.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increasing demand for technologically advanced devices

o Cheap and non-standard alternatives can restrain the market

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For image sensor market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the image sensor market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of image sensor market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for image sensor market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of image sensor market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for image sensor market.

Companies Covered: Honeywell, Schneider, Securitas, Sony, Samsung, OmniVision, On Semiconductor, Panasonic, Canon, and STMicroelectronics

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o CCD

o CMOS

By Processing Type:

o 2D Technology

o 3D Technology

By End Users:

o Consumer Electronics

o Security & Surveillance

o Healthcare

o Industrial

o Automotive & Transportation

o Aerospace & Defense

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Processing Type

o By End Users

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Processing Type

o By End Users

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Processing Type

o By End Users

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Processing Type

o By End Users

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Processing Type

o By End Users

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Processing Type

o By End Users

