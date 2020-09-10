AIRCRAFT & MARINE TURBOCHARGERS MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY DEMANDS & ANALYSIS BY 2028 WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS PBS VELKA BITES, TEXTRON INC., ABB, HARTZELL ENGINE TECHNOLOGIES, CUMMINS, KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

The Global Aircraft And Marine Turbochargers Market is projected to reach USD 376.6 million by 2028.at a CAGR of 2.3%. According to Quince Market Insights, the increasing number of aircraft passengers and the increasing use of marine vehicles in certain regions is one of the major factors influencing the demand for aircraft and marine turbochargers market. The report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, market size, and forecasting, detailed overview of major companies operating in the market, impact factors influencing the market, etc.

Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market Overview:

The aircraft and marine turbochargers market is one of the established markets in numerous industries that manufacture products such as aircraft, boats, ships, etc. A turbocharger is a machine which is fitted in the engine to increase the efficiency and performance of the engine. These are the two much-needed aspects in an aircraft to maintain or increase its altitude and to increase the efficiency of the vessel and increase the fuel efficiency of the vehicles operating in the water. This is a major factor putting a positive impact on the aircraft and marine turbochargers market. Also, the increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and marine vehicles will lead to its market growth rapidly.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. PBS Velka Bites

2. Textron Inc.

3. ABB,

4. Hartzell Engine Technologies

5. Cummins, Kawasaki Heavy Industries

6. General Electric

7. Lycoming Engines

8. Main Turbo Systems

9. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

10. Van Der Lee Turbo Systems

11. Mahindra Aerospace

12. Sprintareo

Increasing demand for aircraft and marine vehicles

Countries in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and South America have witnessed economic growth in the past few decades. The rising population has led to increased aircraft passengers. Increasing investment in tourism by governments has led people to explore new places. Certain tourist attractions places are located in areas where people need to travel by marine vehicles.

All these factors are responsible for the increasing demand and production of the aircraft and marine vehicles which automatically increases the growth of the aircraft and marine turbochargers market. As most marine vehicles are at sea for long periods, turbochargers help in maintaining sufficient energy to run the engine with optimum usage of fuel which is the reason for the increased growth of the marine turbochargers market. Also, the increasing activities of trade and shipping through aircraft or ships have put a positive impact on the aircraft and marine turbocharger market.

North America and Western Europe is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period

North America and Western Europe are the fastest-growing markets for aircraft and marine turbochargers market, owing to the increasing passengers and demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and marine vehicles. One more factor responsible for the growth of aircraft and marine turbochargers is strict government rules and regulations in the region regarding increasing levels of emissions and environmental factors. These factors have increased the adaptation of turbochargers in aircraft and marine vehicles in the region.

Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market Scope:

By Platform:

Aircraft

Ultralight (Piston)

Ultralight(Turboprop)

Marine

Commercial Ships

Bulk Carrier

Oil Tanker

Merchant Ship

Container

Recreational Boat

Offshore Vessel

Military Ships

Aircraft Carrier

Amphibious Warfare

Surface Naval Ship

Sealift

Combat Logistics

Coastal Defense

Mine Warfare

Patrol Combatant

Surface Combatant

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Tactical UAV

Strategic UAV

Special Purpose UAV

By Component:

Turbine

Compressor

Shaft

Others

By Technology:

Single Turbo

Twin Turbo

Variable-Geometry Turbo

Electro-Assist Turbo

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Platform

By Component

By Technology

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Platform

By Component

By Technology

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Platform

By Component

By Technology

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Platform

By Component

By Technology

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Platform

By Component

By Technology

Rest of the World

By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

By Platform

By Component

By Technology

