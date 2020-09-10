ANTI-ACNE COSMETICS MARKET FUTURE TRENDS, DYNAMIC GROWTH & FORECAST TO 2028 | L’ORAL, LAROCHPOSAY, KOSE, VICHY, PROACTIV, AMONG OTHERS.

According to the predictions made in the latest report by Quince Market Insights, increasing cases of daily accidents and wounds are expected during the forecast period to drive growth in the demand for Anti-Acne Cosmetics. This has culminated in some of the key innovations that companies operating on the market are trying to expand their business shares and further prospects for niches.

Acne patients are prone to suffer from anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, poor quality of life, and loneliness. This can be attributed to the emotional and mental associations an individual has with his/her appearance. These psychological effects are also indirectly fueled by increasing usage of social media and photo-editing apps.

Key Players are Looking for Licensing with other

Companies:-

o Clinique

o Neutrogena

o Murad

o L’Oreal

o LaRochPosay

o Kose

o Vichy

o Proactiv

o Mentholatum

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the anti-acne cosmetics market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the anti-acne cosmetics market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the anti-acne cosmetics market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the anti-acne cosmetics market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

Historic back-drop for anti-acne cosmetics has been analyzed according to organic and inorganic developments to provide precise market size estimations. Also, key factors impacting the growth of the anti-acne cosmetics have been identified with potential gravity. Major regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific led the market in 2018 and is estimated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the largest potential export market for U.S. based products owing to the presence of over 3 billion potential consumers. Economies, such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea are some of the largest consumers for the well-established U.S. based products. In addition, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are a few other regions expected to witness high demand during the forecast period.

Years Covered in the Study:

Historic Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2028

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Lotions & Creams

o Toners & Cleansers

o Mask

o Others

By End-User:

o Men

o Women

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Product

o North America, by End-User

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Product

o Western Europe, by End-User

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Product

o Asia Pacific, by End-User

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Product

o Eastern Europe, by End-User

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Product

o Middle East, by End-User

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Product

o Rest of the World, by End-User

