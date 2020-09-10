PACKAGING ROBOT MARKET BY NEW DEVELOPMENTS AND TOP COMPANIES ABB LIMITED, KRONES AG, FANUC CORPORATION, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE, YASKAWA AMERICA INC., MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION, BOSCH PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY, BRENTON ENGINEERING, KUKA ROBOTER GMBH, AND R

A recent market research report, Packaging Robot Market, provides insightful information to clients increasing their basic leadership size and examines distinct significant aspects of the business, including industry surroundings, segmentation analysis, and competitive outlook. It can enable manufacturers or change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the packaging robot during the forecast period.

1) ABB Limited

2) Krones AG

3) Fanuc Corporation

4) Schneider Electric S

5) Yaskawa America Inc.

6) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7) Bosch Packaging Technology

8) Brenton Engineering

9) Kuka Roboter GmbH

10) Remtec Automation LLC

Based on gripper type, the market has been segmented into claw, clamp, vacuum, and others. Claw and clamp are used in many industries, such as consumer products, cosmetic & personal care, pharmaceutical, etc., as they are generally used to pick and drop the packaging product.

The vacuum gripper type is majorly used in food companies, as vacuum prevents the food from contamination.

Based on the application, the market has been divided into picking, packing, palletizing. The packing segment is further divided into case packing, tray packing, filling, and others. The palletizing segment is further divided into case palletizing, bag palletizing, and de-palletizing. Owing to the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, there has been a rise in picking, placing, and palletizing applications.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, tracking & logistics, industrial packaging, chemicals, electronics devices, and others. Of these, there has been a constant rise in the demand for industrial packaging due to the growth of the manufacturing industries.

For packaging robot market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the packaging robot market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions as they have an established packaging infrastructure for product innovations and early adaptations. This is estimated to drive demand for packaging robot market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a high CAGR for packaging robot market. The APAC region has witnessed strategic investments by global companies to cater the growing demand for packaging solutions in the recent years. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for packaging robot market.

Market Segmentation:

By Gripper Type:

o Claw

o Clamp

o Vacuum

o Others

By Application:

o Picking

o Packing

o Case Packing

o Tray Packing

o Filling

o Others

o Palletizing

o Case Palletizing

o Bag Palletizing

o De-Palletizing

By End User:

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceuticals

o Consumer Products

o Tracking & Logistics

o Industrial Packaging

o Chemicals

o Electronic Devices

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Gripper Type

o By Application

o By End User

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Gripper Type

o By Application

o By End User

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Gripper Type

o By Application

o By End User

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Gripper Type

o By Application

o By End User

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Gripper Type

o By Application

o By End User

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Gripper Type

o By Application

o By End User

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for packaging robot market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in packaging robot market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the packaging robot market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of packaging robot market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

