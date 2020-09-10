CELL SORTING MARKET GLOBAL TREND 2020, GROSS EARNING AND EMERGING GROWTH OPPORTUNITY 2028 | BECKMAN COULTER, INC, DICKINSON AND COMPANY, BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC., BECTON, SONY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC.

A recent report published by QMI on cell sorting market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of cell sorting market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for cell sorting during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of cell sorting to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Cell sorting is a process of separating cells based on their physical and chemical properties. The cell sorting process enables the separation of or collection of uniform population of cells from fluids or tissues, in which various types of cells are present. The physical characteristics considered for the separation of cells include cell size, cell density, fluorescence emitted by the labelled cell, and affinity of antibodies on cell surface epitopes.

Factors such as technological advancements in cell sorters, rising funding and investments for development of technologically advanced cell sorters, and growing adoption of cell sorting techniques in research activities are driving the growth of global Market. The market is further driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and launch of specific reagents for specific applications. However, factors such as the high cost of instruments and lack of awareness & technical knowledge regarding the use of cell sorters are hampering the growth of market.

According to the report, the cell sorting market has been segmented by product (consumables & reagents, cell sorters, and services), by technology (magnetic-activated cell sorting, fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting, and MEMS – microfluidics), by application (clinical applications and research applications), by end-use (academic institutions & medical schools, research institutions, biotechnology companies & pharmaceutical, hospitals, and clinical testing labs).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For cell sorting market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the cell sorting market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions as they have an established healthcare infrastructure for product innovations and early adaptations. This is estimated to drive demand for cell sorting market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a high CAGR for cell sorting market. The APAC region has witnessed strategic investments by global companies to cater the growing demand for healthcare solutions in the recent years. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for cell sorting market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

o Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

o Becton

o Dickinson and Company

o Sony Biotechnology Inc.

o Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Consumables & Reagents

o Cell Sorters

o Services

By Technology:

o Magnetic-activated Cell Sorting

o Fluorescence-based Droplet Cell Sorting

o MEMS – Microfluidics

By Application:

o Clinical Applications

o Research Applications

By End-Use:

o Academic Institutions & Medical Schools

o Research Institutions

o Biotechnology Companies & Pharmaceutical

o Hospitals

o Clinical Testing Labs

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Product

o North America, by Technology

o North America, by Application

o North America, by End-Use

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Product

o Western Europe, by Technology

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by End-Use

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Product

o Asia Pacific, by Technology

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by End-Use

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Product

o Eastern Europe, by Technology

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by End-Use

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Product

o Middle East, by Technology

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by End-Use

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Product

o Rest of the World, by Technology

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by End-Use

